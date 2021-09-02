Tickets on Sale Soon for New Universal Studios Beijing

Tickets will go on sale September 14 for Universal Studios' newest theme park.

Universal Studios Beijing opens officially to the public on September 20, and tickets will go on sale the week prior. One-day, date-specific tickets will be available, priced to four tiers based on the date of your visit. Tickets will cost 418 RMB, 528 RMB, 638 RMB and 748 RMB (US$64.75, 81.79, 98.83, 115.87). Children ages 3-11 years old and seniors ages 65 and older can received a 25% discount.

Tickets will be available via the official Universal Beijing app and the resort's website.

Universal Studios Beijing will offer 37 attractions across seven themed lands, with some details and first-look photos and video here. A CityWalk shopping and dining district and two resort hotels will complete the resort's opening phase. The hotels include the first Universal Studios Grand Hotel, which will stand at the theme park's entrance.

If you are eager to visit, of course you probably will have to wait for a while if you're not already in China. International travel to China pretty much isn't happening right now, due to the ongoing pandemic. But when borders do reopen, visitors from the United States will need a visa to enter China.

This isn't some easy "visa on arrival" scheme, either. You would need to apply in advance, though multiple businesses offer assistance with the process. If you want to do it yourself, though, here are the instructions from the Chinese government, plus the U.S. State Department's page on travel to China. There has been a 144-hour visa exemption for travelers continuing on to another country, if you are making it a tour of Asian theme parks. But travel rules may - and probably will - change as the world emerges from this pandemic, so stay tuned.

