Disneyland's Monorail Reopens Friday

The Disneyland Monorail returns Friday. The Disneyland Resort announced today that it will resume operation of its monorail fleet connecting Tomorrowland with the Downtown Disney district, starting tomorrow morning.

The Disneyland Monorail is the latest attraction to return as the Disneyland Resort resumes operations following its 13-month closure for the pandemic. (Masks will be required on board.) Also returning tomorrow is Disney Junior Dance Party at Disney California Adventure, as announced earlier this week.



Photo courtesy Disney

Designed not just as a theme park attraction but a new model for urban transportation, the original Disneyland monorail entered service back in 1959. You can enjoy the monorail as a Tomorrowland attraction, but many fans use the Downtown Disney station as a way to bypass the lines at the park entrance, since the monorail will take you into the park from the Downtown Disney station. (The station may be reserved for use by Disneyland Resort hotel guests at some times, however.) At park close, the return trip from Tomorrowland can provide a comfortable way to save a lot of steps if you are headed back to Disney hotels for the evening, too. Just be sure to check the monorail's operating hours on the official Disneyland app.

