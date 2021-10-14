Walt Disney Archives Documentary to Screen on Disney+

Disney+ subscribers will get the chance to see another in-depth look at the history of The Walt Disney Company - including its theme parks - starting next month.

"Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives" will debut on the streaming service November 19. The documentary actually debuted in June 2020 in honor of the Archives' 50th anniversary but up until now has been seen only by Disney D23 fan club Gold Members.

Hosted by producer Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King) and directed by John Gleim, the film includes interviews with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Pixar's Pete Docter, among others. Here is the official trailer, from Disney:

The documentary joins a growing list of Disney Parks content on Disney+, including Behind the Attraction, The Imagineering Story, and Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom. A movie about the development of Disneyland is said to be in the works for the streaming service, as is potentially a series based on Disney Parks' Society of Explorers and Adventurers franchise.

