Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices, Ends Some Annual Pass Sales

Prices for multi-day tickets to Disneyland's theme parks are going up from about 6 to nearly 9 percent today. In addition, the resort has added a sixth tier to its one-day ticket prices, which sees Disneyland's most expensive one-day tickets rising $15, to $224 for a Park Hopper.

In addition, parking is going up $5 to $30 per car. That's big news for many of Disneyland's Magic Key passholders, since many do not have free parking benefits on their passes.

On the subject of Magic Key, Disneyland also has stopped selling the highest priced of its Magic Key annual passes, the Dream Key, declaring it "sold out." The Dream Key was the only level that included free parking and no blockout dates. The three remaining pass levels - Believe Key, Enchant Key and Imagine Key - remain available for purchase at their previous prices. Like with daily tickets, all Disneyland Magic Key passes require advance reservations to use on specific dates - and that reservation system will continue, Disneyland officials said.

As for those daily tickets, prices for Disneyland's one-park-per-day multi-day tickets went up $20 each, while multi-day Park Hoppers went up $25.

Here are how the official ticket prices have changed.

One Park Per Day Prices

1 day - Old: $104, 114, 124, 139, 154, New: $104, 119, 134, 149, 158, 164

2 days - Old: $235, New: $255

3 days - Old: $310, New: $330

4 days - Old $340:, New: $360

5 days - Old $360:, New: $380

Park Hopper Prices

1 day - Old: $159, 169, 179, 194, 209, New: $164, 179, 194, 209, 219, 224

2 days - Old: $290, New: $315

3 days - Old: $365, New: $390

4 days - Old: $395, New: $420

5 days - Old: $415, New: $440

The addition of a sixth tier for Disneyland's one-day ticket prices moves the resort closer to a true dynamic pricing model for single-day tickets. The cheapest of those remained unchanged at $104 - the price first set back in 2019 - even as prices for most dates have increased.

In addition to the $5 increase for resort parking, hotel parking rates have gone up $15 for all levels - to $40 a day for self-parking, $45 for oversized parking, and $50 for valet. Disneyland this morning also announced this morning that it will resume tram service between its parking garages and the parks, likely early next year.



