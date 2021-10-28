Help Us Pick the World's Best Theme Park Attractions

Believe it or not, we are approaching the end of 2021, so that means it is time again to rank the attractions, restaurants, and hotels at the world's top theme parks.

Starting last year, we began using year-end reader surveys to determine the location rankings our on theme park guide pages, as well as to pick the finalists in our annual Theme Park Insider Awards. We send the links to those surveys exclusively to our email newsletter subscribers, so please sign up today if you have not subscribed already. We want to include your voice in our rankings!

The categories in this year's Theme Park Insider Awards will be:

Best Theme Park

Best Attraction

Best Roller Coaster

Best Show

Best New Attraction

Best Restaurant

Best Hotel

Best Halloween Event

Best Christmas Event

Insider of the Year



The current Best Theme Park winner - Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

The last three are new categories for us this year. The Halloween and Christmas event categories should be self-evident, but for "Insider of the Year," we will be taking nominations for people connected to the themed entertainment industry who you believe had the biggest effect on or made the best contribution to the industry this year.

In the Best New Attraction category, we will provide a list of eligible attractions and ask you to vote for your favorite. In all other categories, the survey will ask you to submit your picks, in order of your preference. From those submissions, we will determine from two to 10 finalists in each category and put those up for a final, blind vote on the website to pick the Theme Park Insider Award winners.

The surveys will start going out via our email newsletter in mid-November, with final round voting beginning in mid-December. The surveys will each have a unique identifier so that those links cannot be shared, so you must be a newsletter subscriber to participate. So please encourage colleagues, friends, and family to subscribe, too, so we can include their picks in next year's rankings and awards.

We will reveal the Theme Park Insider Award winners and new theme park location rankings on January 1, 2022. Again, here is that link to subscribe to our free email newsletter.

