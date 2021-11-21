Walt Disney World Suspends Most Annual Pass Sales

The Walt Disney World Resort has suspended new sales of three of its four annual passes.

The move comes one month after the Disneyland Resort in California halted sales of its top annual pass, declaring it to be "sold out." In Florida, Disney World has stopped selling new passes for its top three levels: the $1,299 Disney Incredi-Pass - the only way available to all guests, the $899 Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the $699 Disney Pirate Pass. All three passes remain available for renewals, however.

Only the $399 Disney Pixie Dust Pass, which is available only to Florida residents, remains available for new purchases.

Disney World just resumed sales of its annual passes in September, after having suspended sales during the pandemic. As with daily tickets to the Walt Disney World Resort, annual passes require advance reservations for their holders to visit the parks on specific dates.

That requirement has resulted in limited availability on some days for passholders, so a suspension of new pass sales could help reduce that demand pressure. There's no word from Disney yet on when new pass sales might resume.

