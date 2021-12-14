Disneyland Offers Local Resident Ticket Deal

If you live in Southern California and are thinking about visiting Disneyland after New Year's when reservation availability opens up, now is the time to get your tickets. Disneyland just announced its annual Southern California resident ticket deal.

These discounted tickets will get you into Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as little as $67 per day, for savings from $121 to $131 a ticket. The catch is that tickets are valid only on weekdays starting January 3 through May 26, and you must provide proof of residency in Zip Codes 90000-93599 for admission. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days, however.

The SoCal resident discount tickets are available now on our partner's Disneyland Resort tickets page. Here are the prices, including all fees:

3-Day Ticket – $199

3-Day Park Hopper Ticket – $259

3 Day Ticket with Disney Genie+ service – $259

3-Day Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ service – $319

For visitors from outside Southern California, our partner has tickets at the following prices when you use the SAVE5 promo code at checkout:

2-Day – $243

2-Day Park Hopper – $302

3-Day – $306

3-Day Park Hopper – $362

4-Day – $334

4-Day Park Hopper – $391

5-Day – $353

5-Day Park Hopper – $410

Here are the prices with the Disney Genie+ service included in advance, which offers a small savings over adding Genie+ in the parks on the day of your visit. Again, use the promo code SAVE5 at checkout:

2-Day – $282

2-Day Park Hopper – $341

3-Day – $362

3-Day Park Hopper – $419

4-Day – $410

4-Day Park Hopper – $466

5-Day – $447

5-Day Park Hopper – $504

These savings range from $12 to $36 a ticket over Disney's prices. To buy any of these tickets or other available deals - including combo deals with Universal Studios Hollywood or Knott's Berry Farm - visit our partner's Disneyland Resort tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)