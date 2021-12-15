Final Round Vote: Best Halloween Event

Thank you to the hundreds of readers who have submitted nominations in this year's Theme Park Insider Awards. We're still collecting nominations for the Best Attraction and Best Theme Park awards (check your email for the links!), but it's time to start the final-round voting in other categories.

We will start today with the first category we opened for nominations - Best Halloween Event. This is a new category for us this year, and you responded enthusiastically, with dozens of nominees. However, two of the nominated events stood far above the rest. Together, they accounted for nearly 70% of the total nominations.

Therefore, it just did not make sense to me to include any other finalists. I always look for natural breaks in the voting when determining the number of nominees to move on to the final round, and there was a huge break between these two and everyone else.

So let's get it to it. Our finalists for the inaugural Best Halloween Event award, in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards, are...

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida

Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm

It's the industry's original after-hours Halloween event versus the one that now bills itself as the biggest. But which one is the best? Here is your opportunity to tell us.

We will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

* * *

Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter and you can support Theme Park Insider without having to wade through the madness of all those social media feeds.

Replies (0)