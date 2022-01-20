Theme Park of the Day: Universal Studios Beijing

Emperor Gets Its Opening Date at SeaWorld San Diego

California's first Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster will open March 12, SeaWorld San Diego announced today.

Emperor will feature a 143-foot vertical drop and top speed of 60 mph on its 2,411 feet of track. It's the 15th dive coaster worldwide from popular Swiss designers Bolliger & Mabillard, joining siblings SheiKra and Griffon at SeaWorld's Busch Gardens parks in Florida and Virginia. This one will feature 18-person floorless coasters, in a 3x6 configuration.

"Named after the Emperor penguin, the world's largest penguin, the all-new Emperor coaster will mimic this species' amazing underwater diving ability," SeaWorld San Diego said in its press release.



Emperor infographic courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

Passholder previews for Emperor begin March 2. The day before Emperor opens to everyone, on March 11 sister park Busch Gardens Tampa will open its Iron Gwazi coaster to all park visitors, while SeaWorld Orlando is opening its new Ice Breaker coaster officially on February 18.

