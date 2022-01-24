Walt Disney World's Genie Upgrade Adds Character Meets

Four new character meet and greets will be available on Walt Disney World's Genie+ system, starting Wednesday.
The $15 per person per day Disney Genie+ upgrade allows Walt Disney World visitors to use the Lightning Lane entrance to participating attractions. ("Lightning Lane" entrances are the old Fastpass queues, if you're just getting back to speed on Disney's post-pandemic changes. Disney has ended the free Fastpass service.)
At the Magic Kingdom, the Genie+ additions are:
And there's one more at Disney's Hollywood Studios:
Stand-by queues will continue to be available at each location. You can learn more about the Disney Genie+ upgrade - and how best to use it - in our post, How to Use Disney Genie Plus.
* * *
Not surprised this is happening at HS since a Genie+ user could expect to use the service only 2 or 3 times on rides on a moderately crowded day. It would not surprise me to see more meet and greets added to the other two parks to increase G+’s usefulness (or, at the very least, perceived usefulness).
Without being able to give hugs or autographs, I have a hard time seeing the value in using a Lightning Lane for these.
Well maybe instead of an autograph, Disney will sell you your meet-and-greet character photo as an NFT.
oswald the lucky rabbitcoin rolls right off the tongue!
Sweet lord and baby jesus, now rich people are allowed to jump the line at character meet and greets, too? What's next, they're allowed to spit on my children when they pass by?
Disney has been fleecing my family for years, but we were okay with that, because everyone was getting fleeced equally. But now Disney is going to sneer down its nose and turn us into second-class citizens, too? "The poors" over in the standby line??
This is too much, I've never felt disgust for the Company the way I do now.