Walt Disney World's Genie Upgrade Adds Character Meets

Four new character meet and greets will be available on Walt Disney World's Genie+ system, starting Wednesday.

The $15 per person per day Disney Genie+ upgrade allows Walt Disney World visitors to use the Lightning Lane entrance to participating attractions. ("Lightning Lane" entrances are the old Fastpass queues, if you're just getting back to speed on Disney's post-pandemic changes. Disney has ended the free Fastpass service.)

At the Magic Kingdom, the Genie+ additions are:

See Mickey at Town Square Theater

See Princess Tiana and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

See Cinderella and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall



Say hi to Mickey in the Magic Kingdom. Photo courtesy Disney

And there's one more at Disney's Hollywood Studios:

See Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight

Stand-by queues will continue to be available at each location. You can learn more about the Disney Genie+ upgrade - and how best to use it - in our post, How to Use Disney Genie Plus.

