Theme Park of the Day: Six Flags Magic Mountain

Universal Orlando Brings Its Milkshakes to a New Yard

Sports fans now can get a taste of Universal Orlando, in Philadelphia.

Universal Parks & Resorts has opened a quick service version of its Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen as a concession stand inside Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center arena. The new Toothsome Milkshake Foundry, presented in partnership with concessionaire Aramark, will offer several of the iconic milkshakes familiar to Universal Orlando visitors, including Red Velvet, Strawberry Cheesecake, That's Mint, Brownie, Cookie Jar, and the Chocolate X5 shakes.

"This concept is unlike anything we have ever offered before, and we're confident that these milkshakes will be a hit with guests of all ages," Wells Fargo Center General Manager Phil Laws said.

"The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen restaurants at our theme park destinations show what happens when the same amazing team that designs our attractions works with our incredible culinary team to create a completely immersive dining experience," Universal Parks & Resorts Senior Vice President for Global Restaurant Development Modesto Alcala said. "We are excited to share a taste of that experience with Philadelphia. We have brought whole new meaning to what you thought you knew about milkshakes - and we are excited to bring some of our most popular shakes from around the world to fans at Wells Fargo Center."

Toothsome Milkshake Foundry will be open for all Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers games, as well as other select events. If you might be curious why Universal would choose to bring a theme park brand to Philadelphia, allow me to remind you that Philly is the home to NBCUniversal's corporate parent, Comcast.

The original Toothsome Chocolate Emporium opened in 2016 on Universal Orlando's CityWalk and expanded to Universal Beijing Resort late last year. Another location is scheduled to begin construction on the former Hard Rock Cafe site at Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk, too.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (3)