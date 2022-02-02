Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has named Dolly Parton a nominee for its Class of 2022. The Dollywood "Dreamer in Chief" is one of seven first-time nominees for the honor, joining Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said. "Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Argue if you wish whether Dolly is a Rock & Roll act, but I don't think there should be any doubt that she is a Hall of Famer, given her long career in music, movies, television, attractions, and philanthropy. A group of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry will vote on the nominees to determine this year's Hall of Fame class, which will be announced in May and inducted later in the year. Fans get a collective vote in the process, and can cast their ballot here.

Members are enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, which was recently "re-Mixed and re-Mastered for the 21st century" by themed entertainment design firm BRC Imagination Arts. BRC last year opened the "Bernstein's Answer" immersive theater at Chicago's Ravinia Festival, and I talked with founder Bob Rogers about BRC's 40th anniversary on our Theme Park Insider podcast in November.

If you are visiting northern Ohio and want to stop by the Hall to check it out, our travel partner has tickets on its Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame tickets page.

