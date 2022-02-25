Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Walt Disney World Moves Three Rides to Genie Plus

The Walt Disney World Resort is making another tweak to its new line-skipping upcharge plans.

Starting today, three popular attractions are moving from the Individual Lightning Lane plan to the Disney Genie+ plan. The three attractions making the switch are:

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Frozen Ever After at Epcot

Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom



Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. Image courtesy Disney

That means visitors no longer will have to pay $7-15 per ride to skip the main, standby queues at these attractions and instead can get the shorter, Lightning Lane access by buying the Disney Genie+ upgrade, which provides Lightning Lane access to multiple attractions for one charge of $15 per day.

The change for these attractions will remain through August 7. This leaves one attraction at each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks still on the Individual Lightning Lane plan: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Avatar Flight of Passage, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom also has been an Individual Lightning Lane attraction in the past, but it is down for an extended refurbishment at this time. When it comes back, Disney will decide which plan to assign it.

You can learn more about these upcharge services in our posts:

