Theme Park of the Week: Disney's Animal Kingdom

It's Earth Day this Friday, which also is the birthday for our Theme Park of the Week this week, Disney's Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney's Animal Kingdom opened on Earth Day, April 22, in 1998, celebrating the animals of today and ancient history... and eventually, imaginary ones from space, as well. Walt Disney World's newest theme park today is second only to the Magic Kingdom is annual attendance.

Park highlights include 2017's Pandora - The World of Avatar, inspired by the 2009 James Cameron film that's supposed to be getting its long-delayed first sequel later this year.

The land's anchor is the Flight of Passage flying theater ride that ranked in the Top 10 attractions worldwide in our most recent survey of Theme Park Insider readers. Our readers' next pick is Expedition Everest, a Top 10 roller coaster that just reopened after a refurbishment.

Other park highlights include the Kilimanjaro Safaris tour of the park's animal habitat, as well as the Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King musical show. A new musical, Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!, will debut at the park later this year.

The park's table-service Tiffins restaurant ranks as one of our readers' favorite theme park restaurants, while the quick service Satu'li Canteen also draws high marks from our readers.

If you are interested in a deep dive into the park, including its design and its animal care, check out Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom series on Disney Plus. And for planning tips and our complete location rankings for the park, please visit our Disney's Animal Kingdom listing page.

Happy birthday, Disney's Animal Kingdom!

* * *

