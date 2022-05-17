Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park

Disney World to Use Virtual Queue on New Marvel Coaster

Walt Disney World visitors who want to ride Epcot's new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind roller coaster after it opens officially on May 27 will need to use a virtual queue or pay for Individual Lightning Lane access, Disney confirmed today.

Fans had expected that Disney would use a virtual queue for the new indoor coaster, as Disney has been using that method to avoid massive physical queues for its new attractions since opening its Star Wars Galaxy's Edge lands in 2019. The virtual queue will open through the official Walt Disney World My Disney Experience app at 7am each day, with a second-chance entry available at 1pm.

Guests staying at select Deluxe resorts on property will have a third chance to enter the virtual queue at 6pm on dates when Epcot offers extended evening hours for those guests.

All guests wishing to enter the virtual queue will need a valid admission and theme park reservation for Epcot to join the boarding queue at 7am or 1pm. Guests wishing to join at 1pm also must be inside the park. For the 6pm entry, hotel guests with a Park Hopper can join if their park reservation was for a different theme park that day. Guests may enter the virtual queue only once during regular operating hours each day.

For the Individual Lightning Lane, that will go on sale each morning at 7am, as well. Note that Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will move from Individual Lightning Lane sales to the Disney Genie+ line-up on May 31.

For more about Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, check out our coverage from its recent media preview:

