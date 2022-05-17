Disney World to Use Virtual Queue on New Marvel Coaster

Epcot's new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind roller coaster after it opens officially on May 27 will need to use a virtual queue or pay for Individual Lightning Lane access, Disney confirmed today.Walt Disney World visitors who want to ride
Fans had expected that Disney would use a virtual queue for the new indoor coaster, as Disney has been using that method to avoid massive physical queues for its new attractions since opening its Star Wars Galaxy's Edge lands in 2019. The virtual queue will open through the official Walt Disney World My Disney Experience app at 7am each day, with a second-chance entry available at 1pm.
Guests staying at select Deluxe resorts on property will have a third chance to enter the virtual queue at 6pm on dates when Epcot offers extended evening hours for those guests.
All guests wishing to enter the virtual queue will need a valid admission and theme park reservation for Epcot to join the boarding queue at 7am or 1pm. Guests wishing to join at 1pm also must be inside the park. For the 6pm entry, hotel guests with a Park Hopper can join if their park reservation was for a different theme park that day. Guests may enter the virtual queue only once during regular operating hours each day.
For the Individual Lightning Lane, that will go on sale each morning at 7am, as well. Note that Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will move from Individual Lightning Lane sales to the Disney Genie+ line-up on May 31.
For more about Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, check out our coverage from its recent media preview:
Hmm... I wonder how many folks will try for both and can it work simultaneously? For example, having two people logged in at the same time on the same account and one trying virtual queue while the other tries lightning lane.
Knowing Disney fans and park goers the Lightning Lane passes will sell out almost immediately. I kind of like the virtual queue. I've been on both the winning and losing side of it and at least it gives you a better, not perfect, idea of whether or not you will experience the attraction.
And this is why I'm undecided whether Disney gets any of my money on my Florida trip this August. Even though Cosmic Rewind is probably something I'm more excited about than Iron Gwazi, I'm not willing to spend $130 on a ticket without being fairly confident I'll get to ride. If the virtual queue ends up having a lot more availability than it did for past versions or it is deemed unnecessary and dropped, cool. If not, I guess I'll just spend more time at Universal for coasters I can ride as many times as I wish.
Exactly @AJ any word on anticipated rph?
I just provided a break down to some family friends who were seeking some advice about the virtual queue. They've decided it's way too much money to practically participate in a raffle to see if you've won the grand prize of a ride. That being said, they opted for a Universal vacation. Disney decideding on the virtual queue for GCR isn't news for me, but it's disheartening to see such individuals who aren't into theme parks, such as all of us here, who are completely dumbfounded when they find out about joining a VQ. My deepest condolences to those who aren't as tech savvy. I've had a few senior citizens ask me to help then join a VQ just mins after the release time. I didn't have the stomach to tell them it would be pointless, so I tried anyway, of course with no success.
I am excited about my upcoming turn on GOTGCR on May 24th. Especially considering how the new attraction is getting wall-to-wall great reviews.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
"Or pay for Individual Lightning Lane access," aka Bob Chapek's favorite words in the English language. I wonder if Bobby personally sets the limit on the number of virtual queue passes available each day? "Let's see, if we only let 3000 people get in the virtual queue, that leaves FIFTY THOUSAND INDIVIDUALLY PURCHASABLE LIGHTNING LAND PASSESS, BUAH-HA-HAAA!!"
A pox on his fat pink head.