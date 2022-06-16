Park of the Week: Shanghai Disneyland

Happy Birthday to Shanghai Disneyland

Happy sixth birthday today to Shanghai Disneyland, which we have been honoring this week as our Theme Park of the Week.

It's a tough birthday for the park today, since Shanghai Disneyland remains closed, though the park's Disneytown shopping and entertainment district and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel both reopened to the public today. Along with the park, the Toy Story Hotel remains closed for the time being.

Shanghai Disneyland opened officially June 16, 2016, as Disney's 12th theme park worldwide. Here is our coverage from that opening day: First impressions from visiting Shanghai Disneyland.

And there's more in this extended trip report: A visit to Shanghai Disneyland, part 1

The park soon became known for its Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, an innovative reimagining of the classic Disney ride which ranks as one of our readers' top five attractions in the world. Shanghai also brought the debut of the TRON Lightcycle roller coaster that Disney is bringing to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Since the park's opening, Shanghai Disneyland has added a Toy Story Land as is working on Disney's first-ever Zootopia land, about which we expect to hear more at the upcoming Disney D23 event in Anaheim this September.

