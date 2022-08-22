Planning a Perfect Disney Day, Without Actually Planning

Is it possible to enjoy a day at a Walt Disney World Resort theme park without actually planning in advance? Can you get your money's worth visiting Disney on a one-day ticket without making dining reservations, getting up early to join virtual queues, or paying for the Disney Genie+ or the Individual Lightning Lane line-skipping upcharges?

In other words, can you still do Disney old-school and get away with it?

Ultimately, whether any day at any park is worth the price charged is an individual decision - influenced by your household income, savings, past experience, and current preferences. So allow me to describe the type of day that someone could have if they wanted to go to Walt Disney World but did not have the time or inclination to do a lot of advance planning or pay for upcharges.

First, an overview. Walt Disney World, like its sibling Disneyland on the west coast, continues to require advance reservations to enter its theme parks. If you are not planning in advance and just wanting to show up today or tomorrow, chances are you will not be able to get a reservation to visit the Magic Kingdom - the original and most popular Walt Disney World theme park. So let's assume that you are left with the one park that pretty much never "sells out" - Epcot.



Spaceship Earth at the main entrance to Epcot

No worries. Epcot remains many Disney fans' favorite theme park. It's Epcot's sprawling size and resulting large capacity that keeps it from being closed to new visitors. No matter how many people are there, Epcot almost always can find room for more.

So what is there to do at Epcot? Plenty. Do keep in mind that the park's central plaza is a construction zone at the moment, with disruptions likely to continue through next year. The park will look much nicer and should be easier to navigate once that project is complete, but for now, it will not keep you from enjoying plenty of Epcot's attractions. Epcot has no outdoor attractions, so you will have many opportunities to sit down in air conditioning, out of Florida's heat and humidity, when visiting.

Epcot is comprises four zones: World Showcase, which surrounds a giant lagoon at the back of the park, and the three zones of the former Future World at the front of the park - World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature. The construction is happening in the middle of the World Celebration area, which is the one you first encounter when you enter the park. World Discovery stands to the left and includes the popular new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor roller coaster, the Mission Space zero-gravity simulator and the Test Track dark ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy uses a virtual queue at the moment, so unless you plan in advance to try to enter it via Walt Disney World's official mobile app at 7am, you likely will not be riding it during your visit to Epcot. There is a second-chance entry at 1pm, and you must be present inside the park to try to enter the queue then.

So let's skip Guardians and look at what else is available in the park. Spaceship Earth is the huge geosphere at the front of the park with a worthwhile dark ride inside, though you probably should skip it in the early morning, when everyone tries to ride it since it's the first thing they see after entering. To the right behind Spaceship Earth (behind all that construction) is the World Nature zone, which includes the The Seas with Nemo and Friends aquarium tour, The Land pavilion, and the Journey Into the Imagination with Figment dark ride. The Land is the biggie here, with the Living With the Land indoor farming tour boat ride, Awesome Planet movie, and the Soarin' Around the World flying theater ride.



From 'Soarin' Around the World'

World Showcase offers pavilions themed to Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, United States, Japan, Morocco, France, United Kingdom, and Canada, starting to the left and walking clockwise around the World Showcase Lagoon. These pavilion include a mix of rides, shows, and restaurants, with my favorite being The American Adventure animatronic show and the Impressions de France movie that plays in the evenings. There's a Beauty and the Beast Sing Along during the day in that same theater in the France pavilion, which is fun for fans of that movie. When the park closes, the nighttime spectacular Harmonious fills the World Showcase Lagoon with images, lights, and pyro accompanying favorite Disney songs.

Perhaps the biggest attraction for many non-planners at Epcot is "drinking around the world," an informal tour where you and your group order drinks in each of the 11 World Showcase pavilions... then see how far you make it, either before getting too tipsy or too broke. Disney is making culinary tours "around the world" even easier with now-ever-present food festivals, which fill almost every week of the year at Epcot. You will find stands located throughout the park, offering food and drink often themed to its location.

But if you are not looking to drop a lot of money noshing around the park, you can find plenty of tasty dining options without making reservations in advance. Some of my favorite go-to's include Les Halles Boulangerie & Patisserie in France, Katsura Grill in Japan, Yorkshire County Fish Shop in the United Kingdom for counter service, and Les Chefs de France and Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria in Italy for sit-down restaurants where same-day reservations are often available during non-peak seasons.

So here is what I would do, with no plans and no reservations, at Epcot.

First, unless you are planning to eat just at the food festival booths, you really should download and use Walt Disney World's My Disney Experience app when visiting the parks. (Use Walt Disney World's free wifi to do it if you don't want to bother before you arrive.) You can use the app for making same-day restaurant reservations for sit-down restaurants and placing mobile orders for participating counter service locations. The app also gives you current wait times for all attractions through its free Disney Genie service (that's different from the Disney Genie+ paid upgrade), which is quite useful when deciding what to do next.

My top priorities when visiting Epcot are getting a good meal, watching The American Adventure, and then after dinner seeing Impressions de France before ending the day with Harmonious. At the front of the park, The Seas with Nemo and Friends offers an impressive aquarium (once the largest in the world) as well as an interactive Turtle Talk With Crush screen show that can be funny. The Living With the Land boat tour is always a vibe, and I enjoy the impressive scenery inside Spaceship Earth, though the show desperately needs a rewrite (which Disney promised before the pandemic scrambled so many plans).



Animatronic Ben Franklin and Mark Twain host Disney's The American Adventure

In World Showcase, the Gran Fiesta Tour indoor boat ride complements the impressive interior of the Mexico pavilion. Canada and Mexico offer 360-degree travelogue movies, and I often lose track of time exploring the shops and exhibits in the Japan and Morocco pavilions. There's live entertainment in the American Gardens Theatre on many evenings before Harmonious, too.

If you want to wait in some lines and the times seem reasonable, by all means go for the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure dark ride in France, Frozen Ever After indoor boat ride in Norway, Soarin' Around the World, and Test Track. And if Disney ditches the virtual queue for Guardians and allows people to wait in a standby queue, I love that coaster.

Don't overlook another ride option - one that's actually outside the park. Exit through the International Gateway between the United Kingdom and France and you can ride the Disney Skyliner to Disney’s Riviera Resort and then on to Disney's Hollywood Studios before coming back. Just be sure to get back to Epcot before the park closes, so that you can walk through the park to your car in the Epcot parking lot.

Otherwise, just do what you want, when you want it. That's the whole point of an old-school, no-planning visit, after all. Just use the app and its map to help you minimize all the back-and-forth walking that you probably would like to avoid in the massive, sprawling theme park.

Epcot is very do-able without any advance planning and without paying for upgrades. The issue that it is so easy that many fans now have done this park so often that they've become a bit bored with the experience. That's why you will see a lot of bagging on Epcot online. But if all this is new, or relatively new, to you, then Epcot can be great fun, especially for visitors who are looking more for a casual good time than stomach-churning thrills or banking coaster credits. (There's only one credit in the park, after all - Guardians.)

Now is all this worth the one-day ticket price that ranges from $109 to $159, depending upon the day you visit? Plus the $25 per car parking charge? That's up to you to decide. But I hope that now you have a bit more information to help you make that choice.

* * *

