Disneyland Announces Runaway Railway, New Show Openings

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will open January 27, 2023, kicking off The Walt Disney Company's 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort, the company announced today.
The trackless dark ride will open in advance of the reimagined Toontown around it, which will debut later this spring. Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway originally opened at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios in March 2020, but the Disneyland installation is getting a plussed queue for its "El Capitoon Theater" setting. [See Disneyland Looks to 'Toon' Up Its Runaway Railway.]
Elsewhere around the resort on January 27, Disneyland will premiere its new nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys. This show will feature a new original song, "It's Wondrous," along with projections on Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle, It's a Small World, and the Rivers of America. On select evenings, the show will include fireworks as well.
At Disney California Adventure, the new "World of Color – One" show will debut the same evening. Also featuring a new song, "Start a Wave," the latest Wold of Color production will "tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change," according to the park.
Later, "in time for spring," Disneyland said, the Magic Happens parade will return for the first time after its brief run of less than a month leading up to the pandemic closures in March 2020. [We reviewed that show here: 'Magic Happens' with Disneyland's next-generation parade.]
At the heart of it all, Sleeping Beauty Castle is getting some anniversary drip, with platinum banners and bunting as well as the installation of the three Good Fairies above a new cabochon atop the castle's passageway into Fantasyland.
Disney will be releasing more details about its company-wide 100th anniversary celebration in the weeks to come.
This would have made a good announcement at the D23 convention only one month ago.
I suspect that Disneyland needed an inspection approval before they could announce the date. That didn’t come in time for D23 Expo.
I am curious to see how Disney manages crowd control for this with the rest of Toontown remaining closed. I fear a tight walk through a two-way passage between construction walls.
At least it will only be for a short time, until the rest of Toontown opens in the spring. The winter months tend to be a little quieter anyway. It’s California’s “rainy” period, and they tend to have mudslides.
I wonder if they'll use a virtual queue.
Plus as Robert brings up, I can't imagine they'll want a huge crowd hovering around a small tiny walkway in front of the attraction.
Also, has anyone heard if they're doing anything new with Roger Rabbit? Would hope they freshen up some of the attraction.
The other thing I am curious to see is how this potentially affects Universal Studios Hollywood's opening date for Super Nintendo World.
I would definitely anticipate a virtual queue for at least the first few months. I'm not sure what would need to be changed on RRTS other than a typical extended maintenance to ensure consistent operation. That attraction is pretty solid already (and frequently underrated IMHO), so it really doesn't need any major modifications even with a brand new ride going in next door.
I don't think the MMRR opening date will have much of an impact on Super Nintendo World. My guess is that USH was anticipating DL to open MMRR along with the debut of the re-envisioned Toontown in the Spring, so were probably targeting SNW to open late 1Q23/early 2Q23. Trying to debut an entire land 2-3 months earlier is probably not feasible, but perhaps they will bump up their soft-opening schedule to build buzz for the addition soon after MMRR debuts.
While both projects are clones, I think there's far more anticipation for SNW because the original land is in Japan, a country that has been unreachable for Americans for much of the past 2+ years.
Im surprised that they are keeping Roger Rabbit in this PC crazy environment we live in, making it 2 solid D tickets in Toon town. Im always impressed how Disneyland is the smallest MK park, but has the most attractions.
Just because an attraction was built previously in another park does not mean the task is significantly easier to build again. Because of multiple variables, building Nintendo at UEU is not easier because it was previously constructed elsewhere. If you disagree find me a quote from an experienced architect or construction manager that says otherwise.
Case in point, TRON itself, which was first installed at Shanghai Disneyland.
The bigger issue is that Disney decided to pause the TRON project for a while during the pandemic, while DL MMRR stopped only while all non-vital construction in California was paused. WDW had plenty else in the mix as the parks reopened, while DLR always saw Runaway Railway as an essential counter to Universal's Nintendo land.
Daniel, MMRR is an E-ticket attraction, no need to under cut this.
@Daniel:
For the sake of curiosity, what about the Roger Rabbit attraction isn’t considered PC? Asking in earnest, I’ve only ridden once. And that’s been many moons ago…
PC? As in Patty Cake? /s
@fattyackin
I think the most would be the hyper sexualized Jessica rabbit. If you watch the film it should be pretty obvious. Its not a film that would ever be made today which is one reason I love it and am glad the ride is staying for now.
This will be a great addition to DL's already fantastic lineup of dark rides. DL had a long stretch where it just kinda sat there while DCA was getting all the capital dollars, but with the additions of the two Star Wars rides and now this it is really putting DL Park back on the map as one of the best parks in the world (if not the best).
Pretty impressive that Disney can build and open this cloned attraction in the tight quarters and regulatory environment of Disneyland while it's taken them nearly double the time to do the same at MK with Tron.