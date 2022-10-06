Disneyland Announces Runaway Railway, New Show Openings

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will open January 27, 2023, kicking off The Walt Disney Company's 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort, the company announced today.

The trackless dark ride will open in advance of the reimagined Toontown around it, which will debut later this spring. Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway originally opened at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios in March 2020, but the Disneyland installation is getting a plussed queue for its "El Capitoon Theater" setting. [See Disneyland Looks to 'Toon' Up Its Runaway Railway.]

Elsewhere around the resort on January 27, Disneyland will premiere its new nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys. This show will feature a new original song, "It's Wondrous," along with projections on Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle, It's a Small World, and the Rivers of America. On select evenings, the show will include fireworks as well.

At Disney California Adventure, the new "World of Color – One" show will debut the same evening. Also featuring a new song, "Start a Wave," the latest Wold of Color production will "tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change," according to the park.



Images courtesy Disneyland

Later, "in time for spring," Disneyland said, the Magic Happens parade will return for the first time after its brief run of less than a month leading up to the pandemic closures in March 2020. [We reviewed that show here: 'Magic Happens' with Disneyland's next-generation parade.]

At the heart of it all, Sleeping Beauty Castle is getting some anniversary drip, with platinum banners and bunting as well as the installation of the three Good Fairies above a new cabochon atop the castle's passageway into Fantasyland.



Sleeping Beauty Castle for Disney100

Disney will be releasing more details about its company-wide 100th anniversary celebration in the weeks to come.

* * *

