Did a Bad Choice Doom the SeaWorld/Busch Gardens Parks?

Universal Makes Big Gains in 2021 Theme Park Attendance Report, if you have not yet read our coverage of the new attendance report.]If Universal was the big winner in the new 2021 TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report, it's also clear which company was the big loser last year - SeaWorld. [Please see
States maintained different rules about when and how theme parks could open in 2021, so comparing results from parks in different states requires more asterisks than a fight in an old-school Batman comic. But SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay operate in Florida, which had perhaps the most permissive Covid rules in America in 2021.
SeaWorld and Busch Gardens traditionally lag the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks in the TEA/AECOM North America top 20, as they did again last year. Nevertheless, both parks attracted fewer visitors last year than Cedar Point and Kings Island also beat SeaWorld, despite both Ohio parks operating only seasonally.
Piling on, Knott's Berry Farm in super-restrictive California beat both of those Florida parks parks handily, and even Six Flags Magic Mountain trailed SeaWorld Orlando by a scant 4,000 visitors for the year.
Elsewhere in California, SeaWorld San Diego attracted the next-to-fewest visitors among the U.S. theme parks in the TEA/AECOM North America top 20 in 2021, falling behind Magic Mountain for the first time.
Clearly, even accounting for state rule differences, the SeaWorld/Busch Gardens parks lost ground to its theme park competition in 2021. So what did the SeaWorld parks get wrong last year?
They chose not to open any of their new roller coasters.
For the 2020 season, the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks announced an ambitious line-up of new coasters for their parks in Orlando, Tampa, Williamsburg, Va., San Antonio, and San Diego. But only the San Antonio coaster opened before Covid forced the closure of theme parks around the world in early 2020.
The lockdowns left parks around the world to decide what to do with their new-for-2020 attractions once the parks began getting approval to reopen, often with capacity restrictions. Do you debut your new ride immediately or wait until capacity rules lift and you can promote that attraction without restriction? Almost every park had to halt construction during lockdowns, and everyone faced serious cashflow issues with their parks closed, so many parks that could reopen in 2020 decided to postpone their new rides until the 2021 season.
SeaWorld went even more conservative and chose to hold off until 2022 in Orlando, Tampa, Williamsburg, and San Diego. That left those parks to operate in 2021 with nothing new to promote, save for being open again. If you believe the TEA/AECOM numbers, it appears that the public's response to this was a collective yawn, shrug, and the question, "So, who's up for visiting Universal instead?"
The pandemic lockdowns did not just delay the opening of 2020 attractions. It also delayed the development of new attractions for 2021 and beyond. The SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks did get to open a bunch of new rides this year, while some of their competitors had nothing new to offer. But the SeaWorld parks entered 2022 from a smaller base of support than those competitors. SeaWorld needs a big year in 2022 win back the ground it lost in 2021 and to keep moving forward in a recovering travel marketplace. If the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks this year do not recover to the positions they enjoyed relative to those competitors back on 2019, the company faces the possibility that its delay in 2021 may have done lasting damage.
SeaWorld management is trying to fight that. The company is planning a full line-up of new attractions in 2023 for its top parks in Virginia, Florida, Texas, and California. And again, the company is looking to new coasters to drive attendance at its top five parks in the year ahead.
In the best-case scenario, SeaWorld's decision to sit out 2021 resulted in a short-term setback that the company managed to overcome with new rides in 2022 and 2023. In the worst case, the company's choice demoted SeaWorld and Busch Gardens to a new, lower baseline of support that will require a far more impressive - and expensive - line-up of new attractions for the company to win back theme park fans.
* * *
Like Theme Park Insider? Support us! Get the weekly email, or buy attraction tickets, or just Venmo Robert.
Next year will be an important year for determining the future of the Sea World parks. We will get the attendance numbers from this year, seeing if their big new coasters at all of their parks paid off. It will also be the debut of a new slate of rides, including the controversial surf coaster at SWO. It seems Sea World has been at a turning point every two years for the past decade, but I really think this year and next year combined are the real moment of truth.
@Makorider: agreed that SWO & BGT attract a different brand of consumer than Disney or Universal. I for one cannot afford a Florida vacation to visit Disney & Universal. However, I entirely disagree that no-one plans to visit Florida with SWO & BGT as their must do's. I was determined to ride Mako and flew from Philly to Orlando for that purpose. A very short visit to Universal was just icing on the cake. I was even more determined to ride Iron Gwazi and nothing was going to stop me. Being able to review it for TPI was a bonus, but bonus or no bonus, it was on my bucket list. And I can't believe that I'm unique in having BGT as a primary destination. The park is breathtakingly beautiful. If Disney and Universal have greater attendance due to their not postponing new attractions that says something about the people who visit theme parks. That tends to suggest that the primary visitors to theme parks are those with a lot of disposable income. And while new attractions undoubtedly attract visitors, there are many like me who visit the same parks over and over for sheer enjoyment of the parks. Carowinds hasn't had a new coaster since Copperhead Strike but I'd go back there in an instant.
I'm with Mako here, and strongly believe that the chain is having a hard time recapturing their formerly robust passholder base. Just prior to the pandemic, the Sea World parks started making changes to their annual passes, trying to push people into "memberships" as Six Flags was attempting to do. However, as the pandemic struck, the park was in the process of backpedaling on memberships and modifying the programs. Add to that the SBNO coasters that didn't open in 2021, which undermined promises made to guests to get them to purchase memberships, and new policies that seemed to devalue certain memberships. However, the kicker has been the 5% surcharge the chain has begun charging on EVERYTHING.
I've been on 4 of the 5 new coasters this year, and they're all solid additions to their parks, but I don't think the delayed opening of those rides are solely to blame for the lagging attendance. The parks need to get back to catering more to their biggest fans instead of trying to take advantage of them with ticky-tack surcharges, declining pass benefits, and reworked membership programs that are more expensive yet less valuable. Sea World is not Disney, and cannot take their loyal fans for granted.
You’re definitely not alone Bobbie, not even amongst this community. My family of 4 does a week in Orlando pretty much every year, and in 2018 our entire trip was comprised of Sea World, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Adventure Island and a few non-theme park activities. Truthfully that was one of my favorite trips ever !
But BGT is definitely a must do on pretty much every Orlando trip, and we’ll usually spend an entire weekend down there. The only exception was the one time we stayed at a Disney resort (something I’ll never do again).
Bobbie … I agree, there are those of us who go to a park just to ride a coaster, but we are in the minority. Despite SWO going coaster crazy over the past few years, they are not there to attract us enthusiasts, but to deflect away from the orcas that are still present at the park. SWO will never be a BGT, but as a family orientated attraction, the ‘smaller’ family type coasters that SeaWorld seem to be concentrating on may, in the long run, be the savior of the park. Only time will tell.
Russell …. I wouldn’t call Ice Breaker a solid addition, but it does reflect the way the park is headed. Will that, and the new surf coaster, be enough to sustain SWO over the next few years though? I don’t see the park adding, let’s say, a Fury 350, anytime soon, but with BGT adding the screamin’ swing for 2023, maybe that’s an indication of what’s coming next.
It’s going to be very interesting next few years, that’s for sure.
The Universal parks are almost univistable at this point. We took probably out last trip to Universal Orlando this past Summer. It was insane. Unlimited Express to the rescue (Hard Rock), but even the CityWalk was unbearable.
You could not get a table in a single restaurant anywhere, the entire time. Day or night. The hotel was obscenely expensive, and I mean double what we paid per night last time.
We decided next year, it's Clearwater Beach for 6-7 days and one entire day at Busch Gardens, which we love, BTW.
Not sure if the new park (Epic Universe) will change anything at IOA / Universal with regard to crowds, but these are the same reasons we stopped doing Disney.
With Sea World, think less one huge decision, just a series of bad ones coming together at the wrong time like a lot of companies.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
SWO & BGT attracts a different type of consumer. One that would find it hard to afford a 2 week stay in Florida, visiting Disney and Universal.
Both parks rely heavily on locals and tourists looking to "kill" a day away from the big 2.
No one plans to visit Florida with SWO & BGT as their must do's. Maybes is the best they can hope for.
Take BGT for instance. Gwazi, a top 5 in the world rated steel coaster, is a walk on almost every day of the week. Weekends are busier, as you would expect. Even world class coasters does not help their cause.
But little things like Spooktacular are filling those parks to capacity every weekend, and once again it's mostly locals who are attending.
BGT is doing OK though. It's SWO who has lost its way, and until those whales are gone, it's never going to change. I mean ... a launched stand up for 2023 !!! Oh dear.