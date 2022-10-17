Did a Bad Choice Doom the SeaWorld/Busch Gardens Parks?

If Universal was the big winner in the new 2021 TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report, it's also clear which company was the big loser last year - SeaWorld. [Please see Universal Makes Big Gains in 2021 Theme Park Attendance Report, if you have not yet read our coverage of the new attendance report.]

States maintained different rules about when and how theme parks could open in 2021, so comparing results from parks in different states requires more asterisks than a fight in an old-school Batman comic. But SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay operate in Florida, which had perhaps the most permissive Covid rules in America in 2021.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens traditionally lag the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks in the TEA/AECOM North America top 20, as they did again last year. Nevertheless, both parks attracted fewer visitors last year than Cedar Point and Kings Island also beat SeaWorld, despite both Ohio parks operating only seasonally.

Piling on, Knott's Berry Farm in super-restrictive California beat both of those Florida parks parks handily, and even Six Flags Magic Mountain trailed SeaWorld Orlando by a scant 4,000 visitors for the year.

Elsewhere in California, SeaWorld San Diego attracted the next-to-fewest visitors among the U.S. theme parks in the TEA/AECOM North America top 20 in 2021, falling behind Magic Mountain for the first time.



Clearly, even accounting for state rule differences, the SeaWorld/Busch Gardens parks lost ground to its theme park competition in 2021. So what did the SeaWorld parks get wrong last year?

They chose not to open any of their new roller coasters.

For the 2020 season, the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks announced an ambitious line-up of new coasters for their parks in Orlando, Tampa, Williamsburg, Va., San Antonio, and San Diego. But only the San Antonio coaster opened before Covid forced the closure of theme parks around the world in early 2020.

The lockdowns left parks around the world to decide what to do with their new-for-2020 attractions once the parks began getting approval to reopen, often with capacity restrictions. Do you debut your new ride immediately or wait until capacity rules lift and you can promote that attraction without restriction? Almost every park had to halt construction during lockdowns, and everyone faced serious cashflow issues with their parks closed, so many parks that could reopen in 2020 decided to postpone their new rides until the 2021 season.

SeaWorld went even more conservative and chose to hold off until 2022 in Orlando, Tampa, Williamsburg, and San Diego. That left those parks to operate in 2021 with nothing new to promote, save for being open again. If you believe the TEA/AECOM numbers, it appears that the public's response to this was a collective yawn, shrug, and the question, "So, who's up for visiting Universal instead?"

The pandemic lockdowns did not just delay the opening of 2020 attractions. It also delayed the development of new attractions for 2021 and beyond. The SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks did get to open a bunch of new rides this year, while some of their competitors had nothing new to offer. But the SeaWorld parks entered 2022 from a smaller base of support than those competitors. SeaWorld needs a big year in 2022 win back the ground it lost in 2021 and to keep moving forward in a recovering travel marketplace. If the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks this year do not recover to the positions they enjoyed relative to those competitors back on 2019, the company faces the possibility that its delay in 2021 may have done lasting damage.

SeaWorld management is trying to fight that. The company is planning a full line-up of new attractions in 2023 for its top parks in Virginia, Florida, Texas, and California. And again, the company is looking to new coasters to drive attendance at its top five parks in the year ahead.

In the best-case scenario, SeaWorld's decision to sit out 2021 resulted in a short-term setback that the company managed to overcome with new rides in 2022 and 2023. In the worst case, the company's choice demoted SeaWorld and Busch Gardens to a new, lower baseline of support that will require a far more impressive - and expensive - line-up of new attractions for the company to win back theme park fans.

Check out what's new for 2022 and what is coming in 2023 around the world on our What's New or Under Construction page.

* * *

Like Theme Park Insider? Support us! Get the weekly email, or buy attraction tickets, or just Venmo Robert.

Replies (8)