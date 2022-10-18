Surfing on a Roller Coaster? It’s Happening in Orlando Next Year

The next generation of stand-up roller coasters will come to SeaWorld Orlando next year with the debut of Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.
SeaWorld completed its 2023 attraction announcements this morning with the reveal of the new coaster at its flagship park - an announcement that had been delayed by the arrival of Hurricane Ian. For a moment, the “high surf advisory” that SeaWorld had been teasing became quite unfortunately real.
Nevertheless, Pipeline should elicit far more enjoyable thoughts of oceans waves, with a surfing theme that fits the stand-up orientation on the coaster, where the trains will be designed to look like surfboards.
Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will feature a top speed of 60 mph and a unique “wave curl” inversion, according to the park. The Bolliger & Mabillard coaster will top out at 110 feet and run over 2,950 feet of track. The height requirement is expected to be 54 inches.
The Orlando coaster joins SeaWorld’s previously announced coasters for 2023, including DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio, and Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is getting a new Screamin’ Swing ride next year, with Serengeti Flyer.Tweet
Being a B&M, I think this coaster has potential, and it does offer a unique experience compared to anything else in Orlando. However, I again worry that Sea World is going to skimp on the theming an queue design that will ultimately not make a significant dent in their attendance problems. I certainly hope that Sea World understands that it can't just build a coaster and expect Orlando visitors to simply show up.
Another B&M addition to the "B&M capital of the world"
As much as B&M lacks innovation where other coaster manufacturers have pushed the boundary, I do really enjoy seeing B&M try something different and create something a little more unique than what they've been doing the past decade or so.
Now if they could just make a standup coaster where my crotch isn't bruised after riding it...
Makes you wonder what SWE paid for this custom design. I mean, who else is going to buy a “surf” coaster? Maybe they did their usual deal and bought 3, if so, we already know where they are going.
It’s being pitched as a thrill, not family ride, but at 110ft high, doesn’t seem much of a thrill to me. Novel idea of motion to simulate riding the waves, but more moving parts = more problems ??
SWO has already teased our pass member preview, so let’s see what 2023 brings.
Must admit, I’m not overly excited about any of the new rides coming to my local parks, and yes that includes Tron. Roll on 2024 …. I suppose LOL. :)
Not thrilled about this personally, and never been a huge fan of stand up coasters in general. After my first visit to Sea World since 2015 this September past, this attraction won't get me back any time soon. Who knows what might come in future years though, and how much competitive heat Epic Universe will put on parks like SW. The new coaster at San Diego Sea World is a great addition, we have one at our Sea World in Australia, and it's a fantastic ride.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Well...at least it will be better than Ice Breaker haha.