Surfing on a Roller Coaster? It’s Happening in Orlando Next Year

The next generation of stand-up roller coasters will come to SeaWorld Orlando next year with the debut of Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

SeaWorld completed its 2023 attraction announcements this morning with the reveal of the new coaster at its flagship park - an announcement that had been delayed by the arrival of Hurricane Ian. For a moment, the “high surf advisory” that SeaWorld had been teasing became quite unfortunately real.

Nevertheless, Pipeline should elicit far more enjoyable thoughts of oceans waves, with a surfing theme that fits the stand-up orientation on the coaster, where the trains will be designed to look like surfboards.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will feature a top speed of 60 mph and a unique “wave curl” inversion, according to the park. The Bolliger & Mabillard coaster will top out at 110 feet and run over 2,950 feet of track. The height requirement is expected to be 54 inches.

The Orlando coaster joins SeaWorld’s previously announced coasters for 2023, including DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio, and Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is getting a new Screamin’ Swing ride next year, with Serengeti Flyer.

