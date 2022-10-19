A New 'Adventure Port' Is Coming to Kings Island

Cincinnati's top theme park design professionals will be transforming part of the metro area's top park into a new themed land for the 2023 season.

The team at JRA – Part of RWS Entertainment Group is creating the new Adventure Port land for Kings Island, transforming the area between the park's Coney Mall and Action Zone. The new land will include two new rides as well as a refresh for Kings Island's Adventure Express Arrow Dynamics mine train roller coaster.



Concept art courtesy Kings Island

"What I love about Adventure Port is that we’ve taken parts of the Adventure Express story and built upon it to create this new themed area," Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said. "When guests who have been coming to the park for years visit this area for the first time, the story will feel familiar, but it will be told in a whole new way."

New rides in the land will be Cargo Loco, a spinning barrels ride, and Sol Spin, a suspended spinner ride.

Adventure Express will be getting a relocated queue line and additional theming.

Finally, Hank's Mexican Grill will be renamed Enrique's and Bier Garten will be transformed into a portside Mercado.

JRA – Part of RWS Entertainment Group has worked on the creative design for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Kennywood's recent Pittsburgh Steelers-themed area, in addition to creating brand and museum experiences around the world. In case you missed it, here is our podcast with two of the company's creative leaders: Getting in the game with sports-themed attractions.

* * *

Like Theme Park Insider? Please support it! Get the weekly email, or buy attraction tickets, or just Venmo Robert.

Replies (1)