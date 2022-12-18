Visitors Pick the World's Best Theme Park Hotel

Next up in Theme Park Insider's "Finals Week" is the contest to determine the Best Theme Park Hotel.

We finally got a full field of 10 finalists for this category, testifying to how wide-open this category can be. It makes sense. Most people experience multiple attractions and restaurants on a theme park vacation. But they tend to stay in just one hotel, leaving most of us with relatively limited experience to draw upon in this category when compared with others.

And when people find a great hotel, many of us really, really want to stick with it. These are 10 great hotels, in the collective opinion of Theme Park Insider readers. Which is the best? That's for you to help decide with you vote, below.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World

Disney's Grand Californian Resort at Disneyland

Disney's Polynesian Resort at Walt Disney World

Disney's Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Hotel MiraCosta at Tokyo Disney Resort

Loews Portofino Bay at Universal Orlando

Loews Royal Pacific at Universal Orlando

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort at Universal Orlando

We will announced the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2023. Feel free to campaign in the comments for your pick.

* * *

Replies (8)