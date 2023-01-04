Get Fresh Advice for 2023 Disney and Universal Visits

Planning a theme park visit in 2023? Based on nomination surveys from our Theme Park Insider readers, I have just updated several of our top trip-planning pages here on the website.

I have updated the park listing pages for the top nine most-attended theme parks in the United States, which are the year-round theme parks from Disney and Universal. Here are the links.

Walt Disney World Resort

Universal Orlando Resort

Disneyland Resort

And also, Universal Studios Hollywood.

Updates for other theme parks around the world will follow in the coming weeks, starting with the year-round parks and continuing with the seasonal parks before they reopen. You can find links to all our listed parks on our theme park listings page.

In addition, based on our year-end surveys and final-round votes, I have updated our Best Attractions and Best Roller Coasters for 2023.

And you can see what's coming next to major theme parks around the world on our newly updated What's Under Construction page.

As always, I welcome readers' contributions to our listing pages. While the recommended order for attractions is set for the year, based on those nomination surveys, I would welcome your thoughts and contributions to our strategy and trip-planning sections. Just leave a comment here to reach out to me privately via the email contact link at the bottom of the page.

* * *

