Walt Disney World Offers New $750 Dining Deal

With the continued absence of the Disney Dining Plans, Walt Disney World is offering a free $750 Disney Dining Promo Card as its offer to entice fans to book a stay at a Disney Resort hotel this year.

To get the full $750 deal, guests must book a non-discounted 5-night, 4-day vacation package at a select Disney Deluxe Resort or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort for arrival most nights between July 1 to July 10 or August 1 to September 14. The discount is $150 per room per night for shorter stays, or $125 per room per night for arrivals on other nights this summer: most nights June 25 to June 30 or July 11 to July 31.

Guests can get the promo cards for $100 or $75 per night for stays at select Disney Moderate Resorts, based on the same arrivals dates above, or cards for $50 or $35 per room per night for stays at select Value Resorts.

Note that the promo card discounts are set per room, not per guest, which works to the advantage of solo guests, couples, and smaller families sharing the same room. Larger families will need to book multiple rooms for larger discounts. Here is the link to get more information and to book, via Disney's website.

The Disney Dining Promo Card is good for most food and beverage locations at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, though it is not accepted at non-Disney hotels on Walt Disney World property. You can use it at many Disney Springs restaurants and for mobile orders at participating locations throughout the resort, however.

Since the promo card is limited to food and beverage purchases and is not redeemable for cash, this is not a straight-up room discount. If you're not a big eater or drinker, some solo visitors and couples might not be able to spend the full $150 a night on food and beverage during their stay, but you can hold on to the card and use its remaining balance on a future Walt Disney World or Disneyland visit.

If the promo card offer does not move you, Walt Disney World also is offering from 10% to 25% off rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, for arrivals beginning March 1 through July 10. Here are the additional details on that offer.

All guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels now get 30 minutes early admission to all four WDW theme parks each morning, and Deluxe and Deluxe Villa guests get extended evening hours in select parks on select nights.

