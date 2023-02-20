San Fransokyo to Open This Summer at Disneyland

As we told you earlier this month, the new San Fransokyo makeover of Disney California Adventure's Pacific Wharf will open later this year. Today, Disneyland is sharing more first-look concept art for the area.

Disney parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced the area's transformation during his D23 Expo presentation last summer. San Fransokyo Square will recreate the mash-up metro area from "Big Hero 6," with a torii-inspired bridge as its icon.



Concept images courtesy Disneyland Resort

Big Hero 6's Baymax will greet guests in a new character location located near the entrance to Cars Land.

San Fransokyo Square will remain primarily a food and beverage location, including a new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería beer garden.

San Fransokyo Square will open this summer and will continue to offer soups in freshly baked bread bowls along with "many new Asian-inspired selections," according to Disneyland's press release. Specific menus will come later, but Disneyland said that current Pacific Wharf dining locations will remain open during construction.

