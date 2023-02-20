San Fransokyo to Open This Summer at Disneyland

As we told you earlier this month, the new San Fransokyo makeover of Disney California Adventure's Pacific Wharf will open later this year. Today, Disneyland is sharing more first-look concept art for the area.
Disney parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced the area's transformation during his D23 Expo presentation last summer. San Fransokyo Square will recreate the mash-up metro area from "Big Hero 6," with a torii-inspired bridge as its icon.
Big Hero 6's Baymax will greet guests in a new character location located near the entrance to Cars Land.
San Fransokyo Square will remain primarily a food and beverage location, including a new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería beer garden.
San Fransokyo Square will open this summer and will continue to offer soups in freshly baked bread bowls along with "many new Asian-inspired selections," according to Disneyland's press release. Specific menus will come later, but Disneyland said that current Pacific Wharf dining locations will remain open during construction.
For discounted tickets to the Disneyland theme parks, including a SoCal Resident Weekday Promo that can save you $150, visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page.
You can see our reader rankings and visiting advice on our park listing pages:
Finally, for theme park news in your in-box, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
I guess it's pretty surprising that they're planning to complete this conversion so quickly. However, at the same time it's disappointing that so little is being done to makeover this area. It's ultimately a retheme of an existing land to center it around a single character meet and greet.
Certainly a step in the right direction, but this section of the park probably needed a few steps to meet its potential, even under the San Fransokyo theme. Hopefully the Baymax character knocks guests' socks off.
I don't know if a built world as rich and detailed as San Fransokyo will make much of an impact at the scale this seems to be suggesting. WDI does incredible work when they have the budget and size to really build something out (Star Wars, Cars Land, Pandora), but smaller references to a huge animated world may not come off as more than a quick solution (and could end up reminding visitors of the original California Adventure with its half-baked world-building). The bridge looks cool, but I always imagined more for this destination.( Its the fault of these incredible animated worlds that have limitless scope and scale) I think they may have similar trouble pulling off Zootopia, when they try for that. WIth budgets being where they are, it may be a while before we see a SWGE-level production again, but with Epic Universe is around the corner, and the continued fiscal success of the Parks and Resorts division, "go big or go home" may still be the smart move.
Based on the scale this seems to be, I question why they're even bothering. It looks like a meet and greet mixed with some light cosmetic changes, which is unlikely to do much when it comes to attendance or guest spending. Plus, while Big Hero 6 was a hit, it's not one with the level of staying power of Disney's other franchises. Especially as Pacific Wharf was fine as is, this just feels like a waste of money that could be better used for a different project.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I'm curious if a Lucky Cat Cafe will actually make it to the land, like previously teased in concept art.