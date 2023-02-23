Walt Disney World Reveals Date for Park Reservation Changes

The Walt Disney World Resort is now putting some dates on the operational changes that Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro first told us about last month in our exclusive interview.

Starting April 18, Walt Disney World's annual passholders will be allowed to visit all four parks after 2pm on weekdays without having to make a reservation. And they will be allowed to visit three of the four parks on weekends after 2pm without reservations, too. Only the Magic Kingdom will continue to require reservations by annual passholders all day on Saturdays and Sundays.

This change does not apply to daily ticket holders, who will continue to need to make reservations to visit any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks.

On March 20, Walt Disney World will start including free Disney PhotoPass on-ride attraction photos with the purchase of its Disney Genie+ service. In addition on that date, Disney will offer access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience to its annual passholders.

Last month, Walt Disney World also dropped its overnight parking charges for on-site hotel guests, which was another of the changes that D'Amaro had announced.

For more information about visiting the Walt Disney World theme parks, including our reader rankings for attractions at each, please visit our park listing pages:

