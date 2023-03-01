Here's the Menu for Disneyland's new Toontown

Let's talk about that new restaurant opening at Disneyland this month. Cafe Daisy will open along with the refurbished Mickey's Toontown on March 19, and Disneyland just revealed its menu.

The quick service restaurant will offer Mobile Ordering via the official Disneyland app. The menu, supervised by the one and only Daisy Duck, will include...



Spring Garden Wrap. Photos courtesy Disneyland

Spring Garden Wrap [plant based]: Romaine and quinoa in a creamy lemon dressing with toasted pumpkin seeds, served with chips.

Daisy Dog: all-beef, foot-long hot dog, served with chips

Daisy's Dressed-up Dog: all-beef, foot-long hot dog, with chili-cheese sauce, mac & cheese, and parmesan potato crispies, served with chips

Toontown 'Tater Chips: house-made chips with a side of chili-cheese sauce

Daisy's Goody-Goody Donuts: cinnamon sugar doughnuts

Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade: Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, with watermelon premium syrup, and watermelon gummies

Specialty Cold Brrr-ew: Caramel Mudslide Cold Brew from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. with sea salt and whipped topping

But I want to talk about the Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over and Cheesy Pizza Flop-Over.



Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over

Is that just a lazy way to make a calzone? Or, based on its size, would Disneyland's Pizza Flop-Over better be described as a pizza taco or pizza quesadilla?

If Disney provides something more akin to the pizza crust found in Downtown Disney's Naples and Napolini pizzerias than the Wonder-bread crusts at Alien Pizza Planet, that would be enough to make me happy, whether that crust comes folded or not.

For the kids, Cafe Daisy will offer more traditional, round mini-pizzas, as well as bite-size Minnie's Mini Corn Dogs and a Mini Mac and Cheesy cup.

In addition to Cafe Daisy, Mickey's Toontown will include Good Boy! Grocers, a grab-and-go location offering snacks including pickles, fruit, fruit or granola bars, "gluten-allergy-friendly" cookies, Mini Babybel snack cheese, and bottled Coke products. But the big draw, at least initially, likely will be the Perfect Picnic Basket.



Perfect Picnic Basket and Perfect Picnic Blanket from Disneyland

Coming soon to the eBay stores of countless Magic Key holders, the Perfect Picnic Basket will include the original purchaser's choice of three snack items, as well as choice of small bottled water or juice box. A Mickey and Minnie-decorated Perfect Picnic Blanket also will be available for sale.

(For those who don't yet get the reference, "Perfect Picnic" is the name of the short film premiering at Toontown's El Capitoon Theater - the cartoon that kicks off the preshow for the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway ride that opened at Disneyland in January. See Take Two's a Keeper for Mickey & Minnie's Runway Railway for our review and on-ride video.)

Prices for all items will be announced later. Stay tuned for more coverage later this month from the reopening of Mickey's Toontown.

