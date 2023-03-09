Universal Orlando Wraps Its Cinematic Celebration

That's a wrap for "Universe of Color."

Universal Studios Florida has closed its nighttime spectacular, Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration, the park confirmed today. A new nighttime entertainment production will take its place on the park's lagoon, though Universal has not provided any timeline for that to happen.

Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration played clips from a variety of movies and shows behind the attractions at the resort, accompanied by music and projected on water screens. In my review of the show, I called it a 20-minute love letter to Universal's theme park IP.

Even though the production now is gone from the Universal Studios Florida lagoon, it lives in online POV videos:

Cinematic Celebration's closure provides the latest step in the ongoing transformation of Universal Studios Florida, which earlier this year closed most of its Woody Woodpecker's KidZone and later this year will open Villain-Con Minion Blast in the old Shrek 4-D building. Along with the new Minions Cafe that is taking over the old Monsters Cafe site, that interactive attraction will be part of a newly designated Minions land at the front of the park.

