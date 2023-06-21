Why is Islands of Adventure leading theme parks' recovery?

Let's take a closer look at the numbers from the latest TEA/AECOM Theme Index report, which dropped last week. In particular, I would like to look at why one of the nation's theme parks appeared to do especially well in driving attendance last year.

As the travel industry continues its recovery from the pandemic, one park reached a major milestone in 2022, according to the report. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure last year was the first major theme park in the United States to draw more visitors than it did in 2019, before the lockdowns. TEA/AECOM reported that Islands of Adventure attracted 11.03 million visitors in 2022, compared with 10.38 million in 2019.

Five other U.S. parks were within 5% of their 2019 attendance last year, with another seven within 10% of their pre-pandemic numbers. But only IOA got over the top, with a 6% increase in 2022 over its 2019 attendance. So what factors helped Islands of Adventure to lead the industry back to recovery?

I can think of two big ones: Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Hagrid's opened in the summer of 2019, with its neighbor VelociCoaster debuting in 2021. Ranked numbers one and two in our coaster rankings, both have proven their enduring appeal with fans - an appeal that only seems to be growing with time.

While Hagrid's drew queue-busting crowds when it opened in 2019, many fans who decided to wait to visit got caught out by the lockdown and ensuing slow travel recovery. But when Universal threw the widely acclaimed VelociCoaster into its attraction mix, that combination became too tempting for many fans, who have opted to visit Universal Orlando over other potential destinations.

Including Walt Disney World, but I will get to that issue in a later post.

Universal Orlando ultimately did not abandon its attraction development during the pandemic. Nor did it skimp on discounting, as it has brought back two- and three-days-free ticket promotions that the resort ran frequently before the pandemic. Add two new budget-friendly hotels in the Endless Summer properties, and Universal has created an enticing vacation destination that appeals to a variety of families at multiple price points.

And that shows in the fact that Islands of Adventure's sister park Universal Studios Florida welcomed 10.75 million visitors last year, according to TEA/AECOM - less than 2% off its 2019 number, making it the second-best performer among major U.S. theme parks in getting back to pre-pandemic attendance. Universal Orlando's one-two combination clearly led in the domestic theme park industry in the United States last year.

In short, that's because the stuff that made theme parks popular before the pandemic remains the stuff that makes theme parks popular now.

Coming up next, I will look at the two biggest losers in the TEA/AECOM report: Six Flags and... believe it or not, Walt Disney World. For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

