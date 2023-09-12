Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates birthday with 'Frozen' update

It's Hong Kong Disneyland's birthday today. Disney's 11th theme park opened September 12, 2005, but the park's biggest celebration this year won't happen until November.
That's when Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen land opens, on November 20. It's Disney's first-ever theme park land devoted entirely to the popular Frozen franchise, with two rides highlighting the experience.
"Today, on the 18th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, we’re thrilled to be sharing more details on World of Frozen," Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Managing Director Michael Moriarty said. "World of Frozen is an integral part of the park’s latest expansion and growth, and with the launch on November 20, we look forward to welcoming even more guests from around the world."
Here's a video update from Walt Disney Imagineering, including a glimpse of the on-ride experience on the land's new roller coaster.
That coaster is Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a custom Vekoma junior coaster that takes riders on an adventure around and through one of the mountains above Arendelle.
The land's other attraction will be Frozen Ever After, a new installation of the EPCOT boat ride.
Hong Kong also has released a photo of some of the traditional Nordic cuisine that it will serve in the land's Golden Crocus Inn.
We also have a look at some of the Frozen-themed merchandise that will be on sale in the land's Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles to celebrate "Summer Snow Day."
To help you find your way around Disney's first real-life creation of Arendelle, here is the official map of the World of Frozen land, including the above locations as well as the Playhouse in the Woods character meet area and Northern Delights sweet shop.
To keep up to date with all the big theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.
I spent a day at HK Disneyland in 2019 and it was one of the most enjoyable theme park days ever for me. I'm glad this park is investing and growing. This Frozen stuff seems wonderful.
Hong Kong Disneyland has the best rebound of any Disney park, glad they were able to pull through after that disastrous opening.
Disneyland Paris started but by the 2000s they just gave up(Especially after the sorry of an excuse clone dumping ground park known as Walt Disney Studios Park) and Disney California Adventure had a good rebound but after the recent additions since Pixar Pier, they’re taking many steps back.
@AgustinMacias,
Maybe California Adventure could look into adding it’s own Frozen Land? It would be a nice addition to the park. I’m not quite sure where they could put it, but…I’d like to see Disneyland add its own Frozen Land down the road.
@timbo23
No, keep it exclusive to the oversea parks that are getting it. I don’t want clones like Universal does with Hogsmeade at Orlando, Japan, Hollywood, and Beijing
@timbo23
No, keep it exclusive to the oversea parks that are getting it. I don’t want clones like Universal does with Hogsmeade at Orlando, Japan, Hollywood, and Beijing
@timbo23
No, keep it exclusive to the oversea parks that are getting it. I don’t want clones like Universal does with Hogsmeade at Orlando, Japan, Hollywood, and Beijing
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I will be there on November 23! My wife and I will be in Japan that week for our very first trip there (we’ll actually be at Tokyo DisneySea on Frozen’s opening day) and we decided we couldn’t pass up adding a jaunt over to Hong Kong to see the new land. It looks fantastic! I love the animatronics on Frozen Ever After and the integration with the natural mountains is so well done.