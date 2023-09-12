Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates birthday with 'Frozen' update

It's Hong Kong Disneyland's birthday today. Disney's 11th theme park opened September 12, 2005, but the park's biggest celebration this year won't happen until November.

That's when Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen land opens, on November 20. It's Disney's first-ever theme park land devoted entirely to the popular Frozen franchise, with two rides highlighting the experience.

"Today, on the 18th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, we’re thrilled to be sharing more details on World of Frozen," Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Managing Director Michael Moriarty said. "World of Frozen is an integral part of the park’s latest expansion and growth, and with the launch on November 20, we look forward to welcoming even more guests from around the world."

Here's a video update from Walt Disney Imagineering, including a glimpse of the on-ride experience on the land's new roller coaster.

That coaster is Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a custom Vekoma junior coaster that takes riders on an adventure around and through one of the mountains above Arendelle.



Photos courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

The land's other attraction will be Frozen Ever After, a new installation of the EPCOT boat ride.

Hong Kong also has released a photo of some of the traditional Nordic cuisine that it will serve in the land's Golden Crocus Inn.

We also have a look at some of the Frozen-themed merchandise that will be on sale in the land's Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles to celebrate "Summer Snow Day."

To help you find your way around Disney's first real-life creation of Arendelle, here is the official map of the World of Frozen land, including the above locations as well as the Playhouse in the Woods character meet area and Northern Delights sweet shop.

