Round-up: One last goodbye to Disney World's Starcruiser

To start this week's round-up, I want to draw your attention to a wonderful trip report by Dave Cobb, a veteran theme park designer and friend of the site. Earlier this month, he visited the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at the Walt Disney World, just in time before its closure at the end of the month.

Dave wrote about his experience here. It's filled with wonderful detail and insight and, like everything Dave does, never fails to reward your time with entertainment.

* * *

While we are on the topic of "things that did not last as long as Disney has hoped," let's note the ongoing refurbishments in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland - which reopened just six months ago.

That's an awfully quick turn-around from grand opening to refurb. But that's what happens when you install a bunch of soft play areas in one of the world's most visited theme parks. Guests, especially the young kids for whom Disney designed its new Toontown, can be hard on anything they are allowed (and especially encouraged) to touch, which is why parks have to be careful when designing interactive elements. Durability and interactivity often become trade-off in themed entertainment design, and Disneyland is still working on finding the happy balance in Toontown.

CenTOONial Park remains closed through October 22, after which Goofy's How-to-Play Yard will go down, with an expected return in early November. One of the changes that Disneyland is making is to replace soft artificial turf between the fountain and Wishing Tree with more durable pavers, since traffic wore through the turf.

Here is our video tour of Mickey's Toontown, from its media preview day in March: Come Watch the Grand Reopening of Mickey's Toontown.

* * *

In business news this week, Canada's Martin & Vleminckx, which built Leviathan at Sea World in Australia as well as Coastersaurus at Legoland Florida, announced that it is rebranding as MV Rides.

That's a lot easier to spell and to say, so as someone who covers this industry for a living, I appreciate the change. And it should make marketing the wooden coaster manufacturer easier to potential clients and fans around the world, as well.

* * *

Finally, Georgia's Wild Adventures theme park has announced a new holiday event - Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright. The event starts November 18 and continues on select dates through December 31. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will join friends at the park's club house, while a new light show, Carol of the Animals Lake Show, will be the centerpiece of the event. Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright also will feature a Gingerbread Village, the Candy Cane Express ride, a live musical Nativity performance, and meetings with Santa Claus (with complimentary hot chocolate) in Santa's Outpost.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (4)