Round-up: One last goodbye to Disney World's Starcruiser

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at the Walt Disney World, just in time before its closure at the end of the month.To start this week's round-up, I want to draw your attention to a wonderful trip report by Dave Cobb, a veteran theme park designer and friend of the site. Earlier this month, he visited the
Dave wrote about his experience here. It's filled with wonderful detail and insight and, like everything Dave does, never fails to reward your time with entertainment.
* * *
While we are on the topic of "things that did not last as long as Disney has hoped," let's note the ongoing refurbishments in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland - which reopened just six months ago.
That's an awfully quick turn-around from grand opening to refurb. But that's what happens when you install a bunch of soft play areas in one of the world's most visited theme parks. Guests, especially the young kids for whom Disney designed its new Toontown, can be hard on anything they are allowed (and especially encouraged) to touch, which is why parks have to be careful when designing interactive elements. Durability and interactivity often become trade-off in themed entertainment design, and Disneyland is still working on finding the happy balance in Toontown.
CenTOONial Park remains closed through October 22, after which Goofy's How-to-Play Yard will go down, with an expected return in early November. One of the changes that Disneyland is making is to replace soft artificial turf between the fountain and Wishing Tree with more durable pavers, since traffic wore through the turf.
Here is our video tour of Mickey's Toontown, from its media preview day in March: Come Watch the Grand Reopening of Mickey's Toontown.
* * *
In business news this week, Canada's Martin & Vleminckx, which built Leviathan at Sea World in Australia as well as Coastersaurus at Legoland Florida, announced that it is rebranding as MV Rides.
That's a lot easier to spell and to say, so as someone who covers this industry for a living, I appreciate the change. And it should make marketing the wooden coaster manufacturer easier to potential clients and fans around the world, as well.
* * *
Finally, Georgia's Wild Adventures theme park has announced a new holiday event - Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright. The event starts November 18 and continues on select dates through December 31. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will join friends at the park's club house, while a new light show, Carol of the Animals Lake Show, will be the centerpiece of the event. Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright also will feature a Gingerbread Village, the Candy Cane Express ride, a live musical Nativity performance, and meetings with Santa Claus (with complimentary hot chocolate) in Santa's Outpost.
* * *
@ryansdavis - we could also afford it but decided not to bother mainly because we are partial Star Wars fans and didn't like the lack of regular services available at the "hotel". I mean no pool? no gym? Tiny rooms? This was suppose to be a luxury liner in universe so it should have had those things and much much bigger rooms!
A lovely write-up on the Starcruiser, makes it sound really fun. Imagine if Galaxy's Edge had been as originally planned, with characters walking around and guests invited to dress the part and play along. Had that environment existed, the Starcruiser would have been the cherry on top. Instead we got a vacant movie set and the poor Starcruiser has left the planet.
Somebody had a lovely dream and corporate concerns crushed it.
Toontown is ridiculous, Disney didn't see these issues coming? Makes me worried about the refurbished Treehouse, am I going to survive that thing?
I had a feeling the Star Cruiser was going to fail spectacularly the first time I saw a picture of the ship’s captain who looked suspiciously like Kathleen Kennedy. Just another corpse thar she’s left in wake at LF.
Kudos to the cast members who gave it their all though. They deserved so much better than this.
I'll probably never get over Disney closing the Starcruiser so abruptly. I'm in the camp that knew about it, could afford it, and intended to go, but I didn't know my opportunity had a time limit. Completely mishandled in nearly all aspects other than the creation of the experience.