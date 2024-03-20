Mattel announces the sequel... to its theme park

We have more news today about Mattel Adventure Park.

No, not that one, which is opening later this year in Glendale, Arizona. Mattel and its partners this morning announced the second Mattel Adventure Park, coming to the Kansas City area in 2026.

Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City is set to open in a new entertainment resort destination located in Bonner Springs, Kansas, with plans to break ground later this year.

"We are proud and excited to announce Kansas City, Kansas, as the second themed entertainment destination location for Mattel Adventure Park, an Epic Resort Destinations licensing partnership with Mattel," Epic Resort Destinations President Mark Cornell said. "We are bringing Mattel's powerhouse brands to life through state-of-the-art technology and engaging experiences. This new destination is sure to provide infinite fun for the whole family."



Image courtesy Mattel and Epic Resort Destinations

The Kansas City-area installation will offer attractions also announced for the Glendale, Arizona park, including the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer roller coasters; the Barbie Beach House, featuring Barbie Dream Closet Experience, a Barbie-themed flying theater, and The Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar; the Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor childrens' land and He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag.

"Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more," Mattel Chief Franchise Officer Josh Silverman said. "We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones."

* * *

