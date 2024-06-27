Disney offers new Treasure for 'Aristocats' and 'Coco' fans

A day after dropping some new theming news about its upcoming Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line today is filling in the details for Disney Treasure.

The sister of the Disney Wish sets sail this December, with seven-night itineraries out of Port Canaveral in Florida. Disney already has told us a lot about the restaurants and entertainment that guests will find aboard the ship: Here's what cruise fans will find aboard the new Disney Treasure. But there remained some news unreported, until now.

An 'Aristocats'-themed piano bar

Taking the place of the Nightingale's piano bar on Disney Wish will be the new Scat Cat Lounge, themed to the 1970 Disney animated film, "The Aristocats."



Concept image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

With paw prints on the piano and the iconic lyric, "Ev’rybody Wants to be a Cat," the lounge will visually establish the theme that it will carry forward on its drink menu, which will include The Cat Drink, with clarified bourbon, amaro, Aperol, and fresh lemon, and The Turkish Tea Experience, a tea-based cocktail for two or more guests.

Other bars and lounges on Disney Treasure will be themed to Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

The Coco-themed restaurant's menu

Disney Treasure also will offer a Coco-themed restaurant as part of its dining rotation - Plaza de Coco. Disney Cruise Line announced several menu items today.

Do not expect a stereotypical American Mexican restaurant menu of tacos and burritos. Instead, Plaza de Coco seems to be aiming for a mix of cruise favorites reimagined via Miguel's world from the 2017 Pixar film.



Pan-Seared Adobo Spiced Sea Bass with seared scallops, rainbow carrots, spinach, Romanesco, peas, and chimichurri sauce. Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Abuelita Elena Shrimp Diabla with chili-chipotle sauce, cilantro, pickled red onion, and toasted birotes

Chorizo Street Croquettes with chili-lime crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro

Blistered Poblano Pepper stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and green rice

Red Capsicum and Green Parsley Grilled Snapper with fried yucca, refried beans, baby spinach, and pico de gallo

Pan-Seared Adobo Spiced Sea Bass with seared scallops, rainbow carrots, spinach, Romanesco, peas, and chimichurri sauce

Luisa’s Pollo Asado with Michoacán citrus chicken, cilantro rice, and serrano-tomatillo salsa

Enrique’s Port Wine Braised Center Cut Beef Short Rib with cheddar cheese and green onion red mash and long green beans with crisp shallots

Mexican Chocolate Tart with spiced chocolate crème, caramel pecan nuts, and chocolate glaze

Warm Coconut Tres Leches with milk-soaked coconut cake, caramel sauce, and dulce de leche ice cream

Margarita Lime Cheesecake with a sea salt shortbread and raspberry-agave margarita coulis

Other restaurants in the evening dining rotation aboard Disney Treasure will be Worlds of Marvel and 1923, both of which are found on Disney Wish. Plaza de Coco replaces the Wish's Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure restaurant.

