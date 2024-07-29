First look at Universal Studios Singapore's Minion Land

Resorts World Sentosa is sharing some first looks its upcoming Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore. Set for debut next year, the park's newest land will celebrate Universal's most popular current family franchise.

Here is a new video from the park detailing the development of the new land, which replaces the Madagascar at the Singapore theme park.

Universal Studios Singapore's Minion Land will include another installation of the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem motion theater ride, to be located in the Gru's Neighborhood section of the land. This Minion Land also will include Super Silly Fun Land...



Concept images courtesy Resorts World Sentosa

...and that section will include the Silly Swirly ride as well as an all-new Buggie Boogie, "the world's first Minion dance party-themed carousel."

The final section of Minion Land will be the Minion Marketplace, which will include the Sweet Surrender, Pop Store, and Fun Store shops.

Minion Land will open sometime in 2025 at Universal Studios Singapore, joining the park's Shrek, Jurassic Park, Ancient Egypt, Sci-Fi, New York, and Hollywood-themed lands.

