Chucky goes late night in new show at Universal

Chucky's back at Universal Studios Hollywood this Halloween season.

Fresh off a killer performance last year in the Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count house, Chuck will return to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights this year in Late Night with Chucky, a new original show in the park's Dreamworks Theatre. (Remember that the Castle Theater that used to host shows during HHN is gone now, cleared for the Fast & Furious roller coaster's construction.)

Late Night With Chucky will invite guests to submit questions for the show while they are waiting to enter. (There will be QR codes to submit questions online.) Best of luck with those questions, though, as the temperamental host has been known to find a way to do away with those who displease him.

Then again, that's why you watch Chucky, isn't it? Just try not to get roasted, literally.

Late Night with Chucky replaces the Blumhouse: Behind the Screams show that ran in the Dreamworks Theatre last year. Returning this year to Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights is The Purge: Dangerous Waters show in the Waterworld theater. Universal also has Terror Tram and eight all-new houses in the line-up for this year's event. Tickets are on sale now via our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

