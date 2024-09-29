Spotlight: 10 top theme park rides outside the U.S.

At the end of Russell Meyer's recent nine-part European trip report for us here on Theme Park Insider, Russell detailed many of the reasons why some theme park fans are finding parks outside the United States to be more enjoyable and affordable than the top parks in the U.S. these days. [See European Road Trip, Part 9: Final thoughts, if you missed it.]

Having visited several parks in Asia and Europe in recent years, I agree that American theme park fans can find plenty to enjoy by traveling abroad. If a theme park visit is the excuse you need to get that passport and book a trip to a new country, allow me to provide 10 enticing reasons for you and your family, below.

Based on our most recent surveys of Theme Park Insider readers, here are 10 top unique theme park attractions located outside the United States. And I have added one new-for-2024 attraction to this alphabetical list, since I think it a very safe bet that it will be appearing on our "best of" lists in 2025. Follow the links for more details and reviews of each attraction.

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, Hong Kong Disneyland

Mine car roller coaster rides are a theme park staple, and Disney had some of the world's most popular in its Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rides. But in Hong Kong, Disney mixed it up, creating the delightful Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, which take their riders in some, uh, unexpected directions.

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, Tokyo Disneyland

This visually stunning dark ride debuted during the pandemic lockdowns, so it did not get the attention it deserved at its opening. Sure, dining in the Beast's Castle at Walt Disney World is nice, but haven't we all wished that we could go on a ride that explores the rest of the castle, seeing some of Disney's best Audio-Animatronic work ever along the way? Well, you can in Tokyo.

F.L.Y., Phantasialand

This Vekoma Flyer remains one of the world's great roller coasters, thrilling fans with unique elements while they take in the distinctive visuals from the park's steampunk-inspired Rookburgh land.

Journey to the Center of the Earth, Tokyo DisneySea

If Radiator Springs Racers elevates Test Track with IP and a story, then Journey to the Center of the Earth takes this ride system to the next level of experience beyond that. I would suggest that the less said about this ride, the better, for your first experience on it. But even if I spoiled every detail, it still would exceed your expectations.

Mystic Manor, Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney reimagined the Haunted Mansion for Chinese audiences in Mystic Manor, creating a unique dark ride that earned worldwide praise when it opened. It's also extends the Disney Parks' Society of Explorers and Adventurers IP with what might be the most fun S.E.A. attraction yet.

Pirates of the Caribbean Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland

Plussing American classics is a theme for Disney attractions on this list, and this might be the best example of them all. Based on the movies as much as the Disneyland original ride, this is Pirates with a new generation of technology and storytelling effects.

Symbolica, Efteling

Efteling embraces its original storytelling in this innovative dark ride, which remains an inspiration to theme park attraction developers worldwide. Featuring multiple paths and a clever preshow trick, Efteling is another magical adventure in a park filled with them.

Tower of Terror, Tokyo DisneySea

There's no "Twilight Zone" in this Tower of Terror, which tells another unique story from Disney's S.E.A. universe. If you are a devoted fan of Walt Disney Imagineering, this ride's Big Bad - Harrison Hightower - might look pretty familiar, since he's a dead ringer for certain former Imagineer who just was named a Disney Legend.

Untrainable, Universal Studios Beijing

It's time for a show on this list, even if it will not be eligible to remain on it for long. That's because Untrainable is coming to the United States, where it will debut in the "How to Train Your Dragon" land in the new Universal Epic Universe theme park when it opens next year.

Voltron Nevera, Europa-Park

Mack Rides has a winner with this new Stryker coaster, themed to the work of Nikola Tesla. But is it the best new coaster in the world?

