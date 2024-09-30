SeaWorld plans rescue-themed kiddie rides for San Antonio park

SeaWorld San Antonio will introduce a new collection of kiddie rides for its 2025 season.

Rescue Jr. will open next spring, headlined by a new Zierer Force roller coaster. Beach Rescue Racer will be a 1,000-foot-long family coaster, with cars themed to beach Jeeps on their way to rescue of animals in need.



Concept image courtesy SeaWorld San Antonio

"Rescue Jr. will be an exciting addition to our park and put marine animal rescue at the forefront with our guests," Park President Jeff Davis said. "The new play area will be a fun and exciting way for our guests to learn about the animal rescues that our dedicated teams do every day, 365 days a year."

Additional attractions in the area will include:

Seabird Swing, a children's wave swinger ride

Ocean Quest Express, a train ride with an "I spy" game to find hidden sea life

Tide Pool Tumble, a splash pad play area

SeaWorld owner United Parks appears to be focusing on children's and family attractions in 2025, after several years of opening new roller coasters at its theme parks. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this month announced its own new children's area, Wild Oasis, while SeaWorld Orlando is opening a new Arctic-themed flying theater ride next year, as well. Busch Gardens Williamsburg has announced plans for a new family coaster in 2025 - a sibling to the Phoenix Rising coaster that opened in Tampa this year.

