Universal Beijing Claims Best Show Award in Park's First Year

Universal's newest theme park wasted no time in claiming its first Theme Park Insider Award.

How to Train Your Dragon: Untrainable from Universal Studios Beijing has won the honor in our Best Show category this year. Featuring large-scale puppetry, projections, animation, scrims, and live-action stunts, Untrainable follows Toothless, Hiccup, and Astrid among many other favorite characters from the Dreamworks Animation franchise.

Honestly, this one flew (if you will) under the radar. Playing in the Universal Majestic Theatre on the park's Hollywood Boulevard, the show is not listed on the Universal Beijing website nor mentioned in its press materials. When I reached out to Universal's press relations department for information on the show, they actually ghosted me. Apparently, this is the show that Universal cannot name.

But full show videos abound online and now having watched them, I see why so many of you nominated and voted for this production.

You can see Theme Park Insider readers' Top 20 picks this year on our updated Best Theme Park Shows page.

In the fall, Theme Park Insider invites subscribers to its email newsletter to nominate candidates in each category for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If no candidate receives a majority of the nominations in its category, candidates with the most nominations are named finalists. Theme Park Insider readers then are invited to vote for the winner from among those finalists in a poll posted on the front page of the website.

Here are the other winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards:

