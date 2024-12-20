Vote now to pick the world's best theme park

Today we are opening our annual reader vote to determine the world's best theme park.

Based on your nominations, we have 12 semi-finalists for your consideration. They represent six different companies across three continents. Universal's Islands of Adventure is the defending champion for this Theme Park Insider Award, but this year's slate includes multiple former winners of the honor.

While today's vote is for Best Theme Park, it is not too late to submit your nominations in the final two categories for our 2024 Theme Park Insider Awards. Just follow these links to submit your picks:

Your rankings in those categories will determine what rides and shows we recommend in 2025 on our Theme Park Visitors Guides, so the more locations you list on our rankings, the better those recommendations will be! I will announced the winners in all categories on ThemeParkInsider.com on January 1.

And if you have not yet voted in the final-round vote for the Best New Attraction of 2024 award, you can do that here: Voting now open for the Best New Attraction of 2024.

Now, on to the vote for Best Park. As always, campaigning is welcomed, and encouraged, in the comments.



