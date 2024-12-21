Six Flags files permit to 'alter' its record-setting coaster

Six Flags Great Adventure has filed a permit with local authorities to begin demolition work on Kingda Ka.

The company announced last month that it would close the Intamin Accelerator coaster, which had held the record as the world's tallest roller coaster. [See Six Flags closes the world's tallest roller coaster.] At the time, Six Flags said that it would debut new "multi-record-breaking launch coaster" in 2026.

Six Flags filed the work permit with Jackson Township, New Jersey. The permit - C-24-04732, is listed under work type "Alteration," though the comments field for the application notes "DEMO OF KINGDA KA/ ZUMANJARO RIDE"

(Zumanjaro was the drop ride attached to Kingda Ka's 456-foot Top Hat tower.)

The permit may be suggesting that while Six Flags is removing the Kingda Ka and Zumanjaro rides, it is not removing the entire steel structure used by these attractions. That would qualify the work as an alteration rather than a complete demolition. Six Flags has filed "Demolition" permits for the other attractions that it is removing at the New Jersey theme park.

Six Flags, under the old Cedar Fair name, opened a modification of the Top Thrill Dragster ride at Cedar Point that retained that Intamin Accelerator's Top Hat element and most of its track. However, Top Thrill 2 closed within a few days of its debut. [See Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 is closed already.] The park has been working to return that coaster to operation for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Intamin Accelerator Formula Rossa, which has held the record as the world's fastest coaster, has been seen testing again, following its closure earlier this year. That ride does not have the distinctive Top Hat element found on Kingda Ka, Top Thrill and other Accelerators, including the original Xcelerator at Knott's Berry Farm.

So... take all this as you will and feel free to speculate along with other fans as to what exactly Six Flags plans to do in New Jersey, as well as the future of the Intamin Accelerator line.

