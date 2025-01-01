Europa-Park leads winners of 2025 Theme Park Insider Awards

Happy new year! As we welcome 2025, let's give one final honor to 2024 by announcing the winners of the 24th annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

Voted on by Theme Park Insider readers, these are the best of the best in the global theme park industry.

Best New Attraction

Europa-Park's new Mack Rides Stryker Coaster, Voltron Nevera Powered by Rimac wins this year's honor, narrowing beating Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey at Tokyo DisneySea. You can see our reviews and coverage of dozens of other major attractions that debuted last year on our New Theme Park Attractions in 2024 page.

Best Roller Coaster

Voltron Nevera won a lot of support this year, but could not unseat the defending champion in our roller coaster poll, Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. The Intamin coaster wins for the fourth year in a row - every year since its 2021 debut.

Voltron Nevera came fourth in its first year in the poll, trailing Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at IOA and Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance. You can see our complete list at themeparkinsider.com/rollercoasters.

Best Attraction

We have another successful defense in our Best Attraction category, where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance won again, capturing its sixth consecutive honor since opening in 2019 in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The ride then opened the following January at Disneyland.

You can see the rest of our readers' Top 25 list at themeparkinsider.com/attractions.

Best Theme Park

Boosted by the successful debut of its new Fantasy Springs expansion, Tokyo DisneySea recaptures our Best Theme Park honor this year. Last year's champ, Universal's Islands of Adventure, came second, as the two parks swap positions again. This is DisneySea's eighth time winning our Best Park award.

You can read more about the park on our updated Visitors Guide to Tokyo DisneySea.

