All aboard the hype train: Stardust Racers at Epic Universe

Located in the park's central Celestial Park land, Stardust Racers reimagines a classic wooden boardwalk racing coaster for the 21st century. This steel Mack Rides coaster will feature two tracks running 5,000 feet, where cars will reach a top speed of 62 mph. Each track will offer one inversion and two LSM launches and top out at 133 feet.
This one looks smooth, swift and stuffed with fun elements, including an Easter egg reference to "Back to the Future" with OUTATIME license plates on each coaster train. That makes it one of the five new coasters we are most looking forward to experiencing in 2025.
Universal Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025 on the new south campus of the Universal Orlando Resort, just north of the Orange County Convention Center. For Epic Universe tickets, please visit our ticket partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.
For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, including discounts on bundled Epic Universe tickets and on-site hotel stays, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.
Now this coaster truly has me intrigued. I really hadn't ridden a lot of Mack coasters until this summer where Helix and Voltron were 2 of the biggest surprises of our European trip with smooth, dynamic, and unique rides. The recent off-ride videos of the coaster testing at night make this look like a showstopper after the sun goes down, and the promise of a thrilling on-ride soundtrack and numerous near-miss/dueling elements that should make this far more exciting than the statistics would suggest.
While I'm probably more interested in Monsters Unchained and Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe, this probably slots in at #3 attraction I'm most looking forward to at Epic.