All aboard the hype train: Stardust Racers at Epic Universe

Who's ready for 2025? As we look forward to the start of the new year, let's wrap our "all aboard the hype train" previews by returning to Universal Epic Universe.

Located in the park's central Celestial Park land, Stardust Racers reimagines a classic wooden boardwalk racing coaster for the 21st century. This steel Mack Rides coaster will feature two tracks running 5,000 feet, where cars will reach a top speed of 62 mph. Each track will offer one inversion and two LSM launches and top out at 133 feet.



Concept art courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

This one looks smooth, swift and stuffed with fun elements, including an Easter egg reference to "Back to the Future" with OUTATIME license plates on each coaster train. That makes it one of the five new coasters we are most looking forward to experiencing in 2025.

Universal Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025 on the new south campus of the Universal Orlando Resort, just north of the Orange County Convention Center.

Replies (1)