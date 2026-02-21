Search the site Search

Walk Time: Is this the start of Six Flags' turnaround?

In theme parks and entertainment, "walk time" is the name for the final paid minutes of your shift, when you gather your stuff and start heading home. At Theme Park Insider, "Walk Time" is our weekend look back at the past seven days in theme park news.

Six Flags continues to pile up losses, as its new management team tries to change the company's direction. Six Flags reported its fourth quarter and 2025 full year financial results this week: Losses continue at Six Flags theme parks in 2025. New President and CEO John Reilly detailed plans to improve operations while holding the line on expenses, but that has become a common promise in Six Flags earnings calls, from multiple CEOs. But Six Flags is showing some accountability, with executives calling themselves out for canceling Holiday celebrations at select parks - a decision that not only cost the company money but also goodwill from many loyal fans.

Looking ahead, Six Flags Great Adventure this week took delivery of the first track piece for its 2027 roller coaster. The track delivery confirms that this will be a Mack Rides launch coaster.

As fans get ready to welcome new coasters, it's time to say goodbye to another. Silver Dollar City announced this week that 2026 will be the final season for its Thunderation mine train coaster. The park is teasing a Marvel Cave Mining Co.-themed replacement attraction for the new ride, but we will have to wait for details about that: Another Arrow roller coaster comes to the end of its run.

At Disneyland, the resort announced that it will keep its Monsters Inc. dark ride open for the rest of 2026, as it rearranges construction schedules at Disney California Adventure. Resort leadership also is working on several initiatives to simplify visiting the parks, including a rollback of its 11am rule for Park Hopping.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World, today is the final day to see Impressions de France at EPCOT before it closes for refurbishment tomorrow.

