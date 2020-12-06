Last Chance to Tell Us Who's Been Naughty or Nice

Want to help nominate which parks, attractions, restaurants and hotels Theme Park Insider will be recommending to readers in the new year? Want to pick up a nice holiday gift while also connecting with other Theme Park Insider readers? It's your last chance to do both, as we are making last call for nominations in our year-end surveys as well as for our first-ever Theme Park Insider reader gift exchange.

To nominate your favorite theme parks and locations, follow the links in our email newsletter. You can sign up here if you have not subscribed already, and you will get the links in Monday's edition. Or if you don't mind making your nominations public, you can respond instead to the nomination threads on our Discussion Forum:

For the gift exchange, you can get the details here. To save everyone money, we're asking that you send a nice piece of theme park memorabilia or merchandise that you already own to the reader you are assigned rather than buy something new, though you are welcome to make a purchase if you wish. Just email your name and mailing address to themeparkinsider@gmail.com, and we will put you in the exchange. (Please tell us what kind of stuff you like getting, too — whether it's themed to Disney or Universal IPs, roller coasters, etc.)

Deadline for everything is Wednesday. I will email everyone their "Secret Santa" assignments on Thursday, and we will start final round voting for the 2021 Theme Park Insider Awards on Friday.

Thank you to all for reading and for being part of the Theme Park Insider community!

