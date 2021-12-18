Final Round Vote: What's the Best Theme Park Restaurant?

Congratulations to the eight theme park restaurants that our readers nominated into the final round vote for the Best Restaurant award in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.
This year's finalists are:
Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure
Jungle Navigation Co. Skipper Canteen at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom
Le Cellier at Epcot
Leaky Cauldron at Universal Studios Florida
Magellan's at Tokyo DisneySea
Mythos at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
The Three Broomsticks at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Tiffins at Disney's Animal Kingdom
But which one is the best? It's time for you to pick!
If you haven't voted in all the categories yet, these remain open for your vote:
We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.
Hoping the crown goes back to Mythos this year -- I love the atmosphere, the food is great, the service is friendly... and I've never needed a reservation :-)