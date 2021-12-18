Final Round Vote: What's the Best Theme Park Restaurant?

Congratulations to the eight theme park restaurants that our readers nominated into the final round vote for the Best Restaurant award in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

This year's finalists are:

Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure

Jungle Navigation Co. Skipper Canteen at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Le Cellier at Epcot

Leaky Cauldron at Universal Studios Florida

Magellan's at Tokyo DisneySea

Mythos at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

The Three Broomsticks at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Tiffins at Disney's Animal Kingdom

But which one is the best? It's time for you to pick!

We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

