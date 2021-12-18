Robert Niles
Final Round Vote: What's the Best Theme Park Restaurant?

December 18, 2021, 8:04 PM · Congratulations to the eight theme park restaurants that our readers nominated into the final round vote for the Best Restaurant award in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

This year's finalists are:

Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure

Jungle Navigation Co. Skipper Canteen at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Le Cellier at Epcot

Leaky Cauldron at Universal Studios Florida

Magellan's at Tokyo DisneySea

Mythos at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

The Three Broomsticks at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Tiffins at Disney's Animal Kingdom

But which one is the best? It's time for you to pick!

If you haven't voted in all the categories yet, these remain open for your vote:

We will announce the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

Replies (1)

mhowe
Melanie Howe
December 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM

Hoping the crown goes back to Mythos this year -- I love the atmosphere, the food is great, the service is friendly... and I've never needed a reservation :-)

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

