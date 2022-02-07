Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Six Flags Begins Construction on New Wonder Woman Coaster

Construction has gone vertical on Six Flags Magic Mountain's new RMC Raptor, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage.

The Los Angeles-area park shared construction photos of the new coaster today. Support beams are on site and being installed near the site of the former Green Lantern coaster, which Wonder Woman effectively is replacing.



All images courtesy Six Flags

The Raptor coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction will be the park's 20th and will feature four 12-person single-file trains on a single-rail track. Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will have a top speed of 58 mph, a height of 131 feet, and an 87-degree first drop on that 3,300 feet of track.

Here's the concept art for the coaster, which Six Flags released last year.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is set to open sometime this summer. No specific opening date yet.

If you'd like to learn a bit more about what to expect on Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, it's basically the same coaster as Six Flags Great Adventure's Jersey Devil Coaster, which opened last year. Here is Bobbie Butterfield's review: Six Flags Great Adventure Scores with a Devil of a Ride.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.



Replies (0)