Disney's Imagineers Share Epcot Updates

The final pieces of Epcot's transformation will open in late 2023, Walt Disney Imagineering said today.

In a post on WDI's Instagram, Disney said "We look forward to the opening of these new areas - including CommuniCore Plaza, CommuniCore Hall, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana - to guests in Late 2023!"

The post also included some fresh looks behind the construction walls in what used to be the Future World section of the park.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Over the past few years, Epcot has expanded its France pavilion in World Showcase to Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and transformed the former Universe of Energy pavilion near the front of the park into Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind - the park's first roller coaster. Walt Disney World also refurbished the park's entrance, removing the old Leave a Legacy sculptures and bringing back the iconic fountain that stood in front of Spaceship Earth at the park's 1982 opening.

But the work at the heart of the park will transform the area behind Spaceship Earth into a new World Celebration land, with the area to the east renamed World Discovery and that to the west renamed World Nature. World Celebration will include the new Communicore Plaza and Communicore Hall, while World Nature will be home to the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walk-through attraction.

Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley from Walt Disney Imagineering talked with us earlier this year about all the changes that have been happening at Epcot.

