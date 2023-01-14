Who Is Visiting Disney's Theme Parks in 2023?

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, with Disneyland starting the party on January 27. That's the day that one new dark ride and two new nighttime spectaculars will debut at the California theme parks, kicking off the Disney100 celebration.

The party continues at Walt Disney World after its 50th anniversary celebration ends on March 31, with a new roller coaster opening and two of its nighttime spectaculars returning. Hong Kong Disneyland is getting a new Frozen land this year, too, and Disney Parks's chairman has announced several fan-friendly changes the company is making to its parks in Orlando and Anaheim.

So does all this - plus Disney's continuing line-ups of attractions - have you planning a Disney trip in 2023?

Disney's parks are the most-attended in the world, with Disney claiming eight of the top 10 spots worldwide in the most recent most-visited theme parks list. So Disney would be likely to get its share of visitors even if it were not offering anything new or different this year. But, as we noted above, they are, as well as bringing back a full line-up of food festivals and other events throughout the year.

We'd like to know about your Disney plans for 2023. Which Disney Resort around the world will you be visiting this year? Are you planning to visit multiple resorts? Or are you planning on sitting Disney out in 2023?

Please tell us in the comments, if you wish, about why you did - or didn't - make Disney plans this year.

To help you with your trip planning, we have just updated our reader rankings for the Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks, which you can see here:

