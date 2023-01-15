Another Family Coaster Is Coming to Six Flags

Another Six Flags park has announced a new roller coaster for its 2023 season.

Six Flags Over Georgia yesterday announced that it would install a Skyline Attractions P'Sghetti Bowl Children's Coaster this year. The Georgia park is the second Six Flags location to announce the Skyline children's coaster for this season, following Six Flags Fiesta Texas' announcement last month. [See Six Flags Park Announces New Coaster for 2023.]

The Georgia park is promoting the as-yet-unnamed ride as Georgia's first single-rail and the state's first racing coaster.



Graphic courtesy Six Flags

The P'Sghetti Bowl coaster will feature tracks of 550 and 574 feet, and Skyline's Aurora LED lighting package. The height restriction will be just 36 inches. This will be Six Flags Over Georgia's 12th roller coaster and second family coaster, joining The Joker Funhouse Coaster.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (3)