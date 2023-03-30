Disneyland's New Members-Only Lounge Gets an Opening Date

Disney has announced an opening date for that new members-only lounge inside Disneyland for its Disney Vacation Club members. Here's our link to that initial announcement, in case you'd forgotten: Disney Vacation Club Gets a New Home Inside Disneyland.

The lounge, called "Disney Vacation Club Star View Station – a Member Lounge" will open April 19 on the top floor of the old Carousel Theater building in Tomorrowland. The lounge will be available to DVC members who bought directly from Disney and who have both a ticket and reservation to visit Disneyland that day.

Disney is hoping to add a bunch of new DVC members to the Disneyland community by opening The Villas at Disneyland Hotel in September. The fourth tower in the Disneyland Hotel complex will be feature 344 accommodations, including duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and grand villas. See our post Disneyland Announces Opening for Its Newest Hotel for more detail on that property, including how to make reservations.

Disney Signature Experiences also is sharing two more looks from inside the Tomorrowland lounge, including its member entrance.



Images courtesy Disney

"Inspired by Walt Disney’s optimistic vision for the future, the lounge will sport a retro-inspired yet modern aesthetic featuring a variety of murals designed by Disney Legends such as Mary Blair, John Hench and Herbert Ryman," Disney said in its press release. "The lounge will also be home to historic Disney gems, such as the K7 Space Suit worn by the Tomorrowland Astronauts during the early years of Disneyland, and the Space Station S-1 Model from the 'Disneyland' television series."

Free soft drinks and charging stations also will be available for members inside the lounge.

The big round Carousel Theater building at the back of Disneyland's Tomorrowland has a long history, having been home to the Carousel of Progress attraction that played there for six years in between its debut at the New York World's Fair in 1964 and its move to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 1971. American Sings then played in the theater from 1974 through 1988, when many of that show's Audio Animatronics moved to Splash Mountain.

The TRON SuperSpeed Tunnel took some of the upper floor space until Disneyland's PeopleMover closed in 1995. Then the west coast version of Innoventions moved in from 1998 to 2015, when the building was rebranded the Tomorrowland Expo Center, with a Marvel-themed Super Hero HQ on the upper level for one year, and the Star Wars Launch Bay on the lower, which remains to this day.

